Growing Atlanta Startup Announces the Addition of Three Leadership Team Members to Growing Staff After Raising $1 Million to Revolutionize Customer Retention

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravy, the Atlanta-based customer retention and revenue recovery solution, is in the news again just months after announcing it had raised $1 million to revolutionize customer retention and return $1 billion back to small businesses. This time, the fast-growing startup is excited to share the additions of three key leadership team members to a staff that has nearly doubled in the past three months.

In May, Gravy mentioned how the infusion of funds and resources would enable the organization to attack target markets, establish its brand, amplify its go-to-market strategy and invest in top talent. And that's exactly what it did.

Since May, Gravy has added 17 full-time team members since receiving its seed funding round in the spring, including bringing in three industry executives to beef up its leadership team.

Josh Angel joins the team as Vice President of Sales and Revenue after spending the last 11 years leading business units and large sales team at Siemens Corp. John Cozad will serve as Senior Vice President of Operations and most recently helped Deputy, the leading workforce management platform, launch and scale its presence in the Americas. Lastly, Josh Rhodes is lead generation guru and comes to Gravy to act as the Vice President of Growth after launching and helping lead several successful businesses in Alabama and Georgia (including The Rocket Company, Gravy CEO and co-founder Casey Graham's previous organization).

The new leaders join existing Gravy executives, including Graham, Renee Weber (Chief People Officer) and Britton Clark (VP of Brand and Partner Marketing) to fill out the leadership team — for now.

"Our staff growth is incredibly exciting," Graham says. "However, we're also proud of the quality of the team we're building. In fact, we were notified by Atlanta Business Chronicle in July that we're a finalist for Best Places to Work in Atlanta for 2019."

Gravy's full-time, US-based, retention specialists use their "Southern charm" to help companies with recurring subscriptions and memberships retain customers and increase their lifetime value. The solution is powered by people, but amplified by a custom technology that is already responsible for recovering more than $22 million in single-saved transactions.

"We feel like we're truly disrupting the customer retention and failed payment recovery space, because we've made it clear from day one that we're not just another dunning software with cold, automated, collections tactics," Weber says.

"As more emails crowd already flooded inboxes, Gravy is a breath of fresh air for those wanting not only a warm human at the other end of the communication, but a process that produces results and customer retention rates (50%+) previously unheard of in the payment recovery industry," she adds.

"I know I keep saying this, but we're just getting started," Graham says. "$1 billion may seem like an audacious goal, but when you surround yourself with the types of industry leaders and talented team members like we're doing at Gravy — anything is possible."

ABOUT GRAVY

Founded in 2017, Gravy strengthens small businesses by returning failed payments, increasing revenue, and freeing up business owners to focus on growing their business and doing what only they can do. Gravy clients on average recover 70% more failed revenue with its 60-day system than with their previous approach by utilizing Gravy's full-time team of Retention Specialists, who provide more focus and effort to the problem than ever before, lifting the burden off small businesses, entrepreneurs and their staff. Gravy is on pace to return $1 billion back to small businesses by 2022.

SOURCE Gravy

