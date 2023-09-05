Growing Automotive and Construction Industries Drive Global Resorcinol Market to $551.6 Million by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Resorcinol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global resorcinol market achieved a value of $475.9 million in 2022. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $551.6 million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.42% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Resorcinol, a white crystalline solid soluble in alcohol, ether, and water, is used in various industries such as rubber, chemicals, automotive, and construction. It enhances adhesive strength, acts as a wood-binding agent, and finds applications in fire retardants, dyes, UV stabilizers, explosives, and herbicides.

Market Drivers and Trends

The growing automotive industry and increasing wood usage in construction are driving the market. Resorcinol is used as a wood-binding agent due to its cost-effectiveness, stability, and resistance to various factors.

The compound is used in manufacturing light screening agents for UV protection of plastic products.

Resorcinol is used as a binding medium for rubber and reinforcing cords in automotive products like belts, tires, and rubber-coated fabrics.

It's utilized in non-halogenated flame-retardants and agricultural chemicals production.

Medical applications include use as an antiseptic and disinfectant in skincare products for treating various skin-related ailments.

Market Segmentation

The global resorcinol market is segmented by application, production method, end-use industry, and region:

Application:

Tire and Rubber Products

Wood Adhesives and Binders

UV Products and Dyes

Flame Retardants

Others

Production Method:

Benzene Disulfonation

Hydroperoxidation of Meta-Diisopropylbenzene

Hydrolysis of Meta-Phenylenediamine

End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Healthcare

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the resorcinol market include Akrochem Corporation, Aldon Corporation, Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.), Amino-Chem Co., Ltd., Atul Ltd., Dynea AS, Euram Chemicals Ltd., Indspec Chemical Corporation, Jiangsu Zhongdan Group Co., Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Napp Technologies LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., and more.

