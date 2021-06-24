Growing Awareness Regarding the Use of Non-Carcinogenic Packaging Materials Spurring Demand for Metal Cans: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal can market is expanding at a steady pace owing to the increasing demand for plastic alternatives for packaging. As per a study by FMI, the metal cans market reached US$ 52.37 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 62.82 billion by 2031. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

Aluminum cans are dominating the material segment as they emit 95% less greenhouse gas and utilizes 95% less energy compared to other alternatives. As per a study by Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute (PMMI), over 6,000 microbreweries have started using aluminum cans in the U.S. This increasing shift towards the usage of aluminum cans is expected to bolster the growth of the market.

The coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the market resulting in declining sales of metal cans. The outbreak has disrupted the supply chain and compelled market players to close their manufacturing units amid lockdown. Nonetheless, the need for efficient eco-friendly packaging alternatives for food and beverage is propelling market growth.

North America is dominating the global metal cans market with the largest market share. High consumption of aerated and other alcoholic beverages is boosting the demand for metal cans in the region.

"Leading manufacturers are making continuous efforts for developing next-generation inner can linings such as acrylic and polyester that will help maintain the flavor & quality of the food packed inside and meet their sustainability goals," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. is dominating the metal can market in North America owing to increasing frozen food and beer consumption.

owing to increasing frozen food and beer consumption. The U.K. is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative market for metal cans due to the presence of breweries and other aerated drinks manufacturers.

Asia Pacific metal cans market is projecting a rapid growth on the back of its flourishing economy coupled with rising disposable income and increasing demand for processed food & beverages.

metal cans market is projecting a rapid growth on the back of its flourishing economy coupled with rising disposable income and increasing demand for processed food & beverages. Surging demand for canned energy drinks and cold coffee is expected to drive market growth in Latin America .

. Non–alcoholic beverages accounts for the largest market share due to the increasing consumption of carbonated soft drinks and juices.

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for plastic alternatives for packaging will spur the growth of the metal cans market.

Growing awareness regarding the environment will propel the demand for metal cans.

Booming packaged food and beverages industry will provide sales opportunities for metal cans.

Easy recyclability and resistance to transportation are the factors bolstering the market growth.

Key Restraints

Increasing use of bio-degradable plastic in food & beverage packaging will hamper the demand for metal cans.

Fluctuating cost of raw materials is a factor restraining the growth of the metal cans market.

Lack of microwaveable capacity of metal compared to other alternatives is negatively affecting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufactures are expanding their manufacturing facilities to increase the market share and engaging in acquisition and strategic partnership to maintain their lead. For instance,

Ardagh Packaging acquired specific packaging productions and support locations from Rexam and Ball Cooperation in 2016. The acquisition helped the company owing 10 can production plants and two end plants in Europe .

. In Jan 2020 , Ardagh Group started its new manufacturing facility in Huron to increase the company's market share.

Leading players profiled by FMI operating in metal cans market include:

Silgan Holdings

Crown Holdings

Ardagh;Packaging

Rexam

Can-Pack

HUBER Packaging

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

Toyo Seikan

Tetra Laval International

Trinity Holdings

Can Smart (PTY)

(PTY) Anheuser-Busch

Independent Can

Berlin Packaging

Caira Can

SKS Bottle & Packaging

Amcor

Sonoco Phoenix

More Insights on FMI's Metal Cans Market

The latest market study on global metal cans market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of various parameters:

Material Type

Aluminium

Steel

Tin

Fabrication Type

Two Piece Can

Three Piece Can

Application

Alcoholic Beverages

Non–Alcoholic Beverages (Aerated and Non-Aerated Beverages)

Processed Dairy Food Products

Other Processed Food Products

Edible Oil

Medicinal Tablets and Syrups

Personal Care and Cosmetic Products

Industrial Chemicals

End User

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical Industry

Consumers Goods

Chemical

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

SOURCE Future Market Insights