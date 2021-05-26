Growing Beyond Texas--Austin-Based HanAra Software Welcomes Expanding Team in India

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HanAra Software, through its parent company BNF Technology, has expanded its India presence by adding three members to its service team. Based in Gandhinagar, India, Vipul Patani, Yashpal Solanki, and Sumeet Yeole will help industrial customers use data management and machine learning solutions to improve operations, reliability, and safety.

Vipul joins the BNF India Service team where he will ensure the successful integration and deployment of BNF-HanAra solutions. Vipul has a mechanical engineering background with hands-on experience in various disciplines including production, process, and maintenance. Vipul's customer-focused approach, coupled with his passion for learning and applying new technologies in the industrial space, will serve as building blocks of the service business for BNF India.

Yashpal brings years of experience in the Chemical, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), and Manufacturing space to BNF India. Working with both end users and channel partners in the industrial automation space, Yashpal focuses on connecting organizations with tools and technologies to solve challenges and improve operations. As the assistant sales manager, Yashpal will guide customers on their journey and how to take advantage of BNF-HanAra solutions quickly and easily.

Sumeet brings his Infrastructure, Building Materials, and Automation experience to BNF India. Sumeet has demonstrated experience in understanding new trends in technology and their applications in the field. Sumeet's approach of continuous learning and building strong relationships will help develop BNF India's Sales and Marketing team. With over 12 years of experience in this space, Sumeet will share his expertise and experience with customers as well as partners in India and abroad.

Sunil Warke, executive director of the India branch, discussed the value customers can expect going forward. "With the expertise Vipul, Yashpal, and Sumeet bring to our solutions, organizations will be able to leverage their internal expertise and systems with ours to break through the limitations."

About HanAra Software

HanAra connects industry knowledge with innovative technology to provide integrated data management and predictive maintenance solutions. Through the implementation of HanAra solutions, plants yield results including reduced costs, increased efficiencies, and ultimately improved plant safety. HanAra combines solutions with training and care programs to support clients every step of the way.

HanAra is the North American headquarters of South Korean-based BNF Technology. Since 2000, BNF has provided solutions to more than 250 units across two continents to help them achieve operational excellence.

SOURCE HanAra Software

