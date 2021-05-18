Growing Bolder, Alliance for Lifetime Income Announce Partnership

Our audience includes the most active, engaged and adventurous 50-plus generation in history Tweet this

Jean Statler, CEO of the Alliance, added, "We're excited about this innovative partnership, which gives us the ability to reach and engage thousands of Americans who are redefining what it means to be retired. 10,000 Americans reach retirement age every day, but too many of them are retiring without a source of reliable protected income other than Social Security, which only covers 40% of our income needs. Our plan is to educate the Growing Bolder community about the need for protected income and how it can help cover essential monthly expenses so people have the freedom to live the life they want in retirement."

The Alliance for Lifetime Income provides many tools and resources to help Americans understand and create a plan that includes protected income. Resources include worksheets that help explain financial concepts, checklists to aid discussions with financial professionals and the Retirement Income Security Evaluation Score™, an interactive tool that helps determine if you're at risk of running out of income in retirement. Articles written by top financial planners explain the role protected income from annuities play in providing income security, how to develop a retirement plan that includes income you can count on, and real-life stories of people who have found ways to overcome the risk of running out of money in retirement, among other topics.

Under the terms of the new agreement, the Alliance for Lifetime Income will be able to take advantage of Growing Bolder's broad reach among adults 50 years and older. The timing of the agreement is critical, since financial experts predict "Peak 65" in 2024, when the United States will have a record number of 65-year-olds, straining the capacity of our current retirement system.

The Alliance for Lifetime Income will be able to provide educational material to Growing Bolder as well as distribute Growing Bolder content, among other benefits. The Alliance is known for using innovative ways to reach Americans planning for retirement or already retired, including a sole sponsorship of the Rolling Stones U.S. tour.

About Growing Bolder. Growing Bolder is a multimedia content producer and distributor of inspirational and educational material aimed at the 50+ market. Growing Bolder's TV programs reach more than 95% of American households, and the company's radio shows air on NPR affiliates across the country. Growing Bolder also has a popular podcast and a lifestyle magazine with more than 150,000 subscribers. The Orlando-based company was founded by CEO Marc Middleton in 2009 and has grown to be a national leader in creating positive narratives about aging and breaking stereotypes about older people. More at www.growingbolder.com.

About the Alliance for Lifetime Income. The Alliance for Lifetime Income is a non-profit 501(c)(6) educational organization based in Washington, D.C., that creates awareness and educates Americans about the value and importance of having protected lifetime income in retirement. Our vision is for a country where no American has to face the prospect of running out of money in retirement. The Alliance provides consumers and financial professionals with educational resources, interactive tools, and actionable research and insights to use in building retirement income strategies and plans. We believe annuities – one of only three sources of protected lifetime income – can be an important part of the solution for retirement security in America. More at www.protectedincome.org.

