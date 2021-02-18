Growing Cancer Cases and Digitalization Wave in the Healthcare Sector to Add Extra Stars of Growth to the Computer Aided Detection Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The computer aided detection market is prognosticated to expand at a great growth rate during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The lifestyle of individuals across the globe has transformed extensively over the decades. The emergence of a busy and hectic lifestyle coupled with the consumption of unhealthy food products has led to the prevalence of many diseases and disorders.

The rising pollution levels are also a cause of various disorders. Cancer is one of the prominent causes of such lifestyle changes. Thus, based on these factors, the computer aided detection market will gain promising growth during the assessment period.

Computer aided detection, also known as CAD, is a computer-based technology. It helps radiologists in identifying or diagnosing cancer, neurological, or cardiovascular diseases. These tools assist healthcare practitioners in the detection of cancer cases at an early stage. These systems prove to be useful in starting the treatment at an early stage, eventually easing the process of cancer elimination. Thus, this aspect brings good growth opportunities for the computer aided detection market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has performed a detailed analysis on all the growth aspects related to the computer aided detection market. A thorough analysis led to the conclusion that the global computer aided detection market will record a CAGR of 10.7 percent during the tenure of 2019-2027. The global computer aided detection market was pegged at US$ 621.4 mn in 2019 and will reach a value of US$ 1405.2 mn by 2027.

The cancer diagnosis sector has witnessed expansive developments lately. The magnifying number of cancer cases and the rising awareness about the early detection of cancer is fuelling technological advancements. Thus, all these factors prove to be fruitful for the growth of the computer aided detection market. The need for quick detection systems will further enhance the growth opportunities across the computer aided detection market.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1442

Key Findings of the Report

Expansive Investments in Digital Solutions across the Healthcare Sector to Burnish Growth Prospects

The wave of digitalization has spread to almost all sectors. The healthcare sector is no exception. The healthcare sector is observing great advancements in terms of digital solutions. The growing influence of digitalization in the healthcare sector will fuel the growth of the computer aided detection market to a certain extent. Furthermore, the rising investments from a large number of conglomerates and firms in the digitization of healthcare will propel the growth of the computer aided detection market.

Analyze global computer aided detection market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Cancer-Related Initiatives by Governments of Numerous Countries to Increase the Growth Rate of the Computer Aided Detection Market

The rising cancer cases have prompted the government of numerous countries to design and formulate novel initiatives to detect and treat cancer. Such initiatives light the flame of growth across the computer aided detection market. For instance, under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana of the Indian Government, nearly 4,70,133 cancer cases have been treated till December 2019. Quick treatment is the result of quick diagnosis. The utilization of computer aided detection systems is crucial in such initiatives and schemes. Thus, similar initiatives will enhance the growth prospects across the computer aided detection market throughout the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Explore 241 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Computer Aided Detection Market (Application - Oncology (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, and Bone Cancer) and Cardiovascular and Neurological Indications; Imaging Modality - Mammography, MRI, Ultrasound, Tomosynthesis, and CT) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/computer-aided-detection.html

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global IT & Telecom Industry:

Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market – The home Wi-Fi router and extender market is predicted to register a favorable CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. However, home networking can be potentially challenging, since many Wi-Fi routers lack the capability to evenly distribute network throughout the house

Adaptive Traffic Control System Market – Adaptive traffic control system market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~18% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global adaptive traffic control system market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals. Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/computer-aided-detection.htm

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research