Growing Cases of Spinal Disorders to Pain Strokes of Growth across Bone Graft Substitutes Market between 2020 and 2030: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing incidences of bone grafting procedures worldwide may serve as a prominent growth factor for the bone graft substitutes market. The popularity of spine fusion surgery has escalated considerably over the years. This aspect may bring promising growth for the bone graft substitutes market.

The properties of bone graft substitutes make them one of the useful products during the spine fusion process, eventually inviting phenomenal growth for the bone graft substitutes market. Bone grafting is a surgical procedure involving transplanting a bone tissue to enable regeneration of damaged or lost bones due to an accident or injury.

According to the researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global bone graft substitutes market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~3 percent between 2020 and 2030. The global bone graft substitutes market was valued at US$ 2.9 bn in 2019.

The booming geriatric population across the world and the frequency of bone-related issues among them are extrapolated to trigger growth across the assessment period of 2020-2030. The emergence of spine fusion surgery as one of the most sought-after surgeries may help the bone graft substitutes market to gain good growth.

Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Transparency Expert Diagnosis

The analysts at Transparency Market Research expect the global bone graft substitutes market to gain growth on the back of the increase in the focus on research and development activities, rise in adoption of bone graft substitutes, and effective bone graft substitute materials.

The analysts advise the players in the bone graft substitutes market to expand their product portfolio and should focus on utilizing materials with enhanced quality, functionalities, and properties.

Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Key Revelations

The allografts segment acquired a massive market share in 2019 in terms of product

The allografts segment is expected to observe the same run during the assessment period of 2020-2030

On the basis of end-user, the hospital segment held a lion's share in 2019

North America acquired a large share of the bone graft substitutes market in 2019 in context to the regional landscape

acquired a large share of the bone graft substitutes market in 2019 in context to the regional landscape Asia Pacific is expected to acquire a massive share of the global bone graft substitutes market during the assessment period of 2020-2030

Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Growth Accelerators

Chronic diseases are rising exponentially across the globe and this factor may prove to be a major factor in increasing the growth rate of the bone graft substitutes market during the tenure of 2020-2030.

New product launches may further increase the growth opportunities for the bone graft substitutes market

A strong web of distribution network will help in the smooth distribution of products, thus assisting in the growth of the bone graft substitutes market

Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Major Restraints

In spite of being g a long-term solution to bone disease treatment, these treatments are very expensive. This dissuades many from opting for these treatments. This factor proves to be a prominent growth prospect. In addition, the COVID-19 had a moderate negative impact on the bone graft substitutes market due to the lockdown restrictions after the advent of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Segmentation

By Product

Allografts

Demineralized



Bone Matrix (DBM)



Other

Synthetic Bone Graft

Xenograft

Autograft

Others

By Material

Ceramic-based

Calcium Phosphate



Calcium Sulfate

Polymer-based

Polylactides



Polyglycolides



Polyurethanes



Others

Growth Factor-based

Cell-based

Others

By Application

Craniomaxillofacial

Dental

Foot & Ankle

Joint Reconstruction

Spinal Fusion

Long Bones

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

