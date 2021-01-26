Growing Clinical Adoption Drive Development of Next-gen Products in Surgical Glue Market, Valuation to Clock CAGR of ~5% during 2019 - 2027: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The clinical drive for surgical glue stems from the need for overcoming the limitations of conventional wound closure materials such as staplers and sutures. Surgeons seek advanced wound sealing techniques and materials that can enable them to close incisions and wound, notably from lung wound and arteries, in various complicated surgeries in all medical specialty.

Adhesives made of natural biomaterials fibrin, collagen, gelatin, albumin, and chitosan have been researched for developing new products in the surgical glue market. Both synthetic and natural polymers are used in making surgical glue. Synthetic and semi-synthetic are gathering steam among manufacturers to meet the needs of surgeries where advanced fluid control and sealing of air and gas leakages are required in various specialties. Focus on improving the safety and user-friendliness is expected to drive the popularity of synthetic and semi-synthetic adhesives based on cyanoacrylates. The share of the synthetic and semi-synthetic adhesives and sealants is expected to climb to ~ 57% in 2027, projects the analysts.

The global valuation of the surgical glue market in 2018 was pegged at ~US$ 1.8 Bn. Clocking CAGR of ~5% during 2019 – 2027, the valuation is projected to reach ~ US$ 2.9 Bn by the period-end.

Key Findings of Surgical Glue Market

Need for Better Wound Closure Techniques Drive Advancements

Surgical glue is rapidly gaining clinical acceptance on the back of the rise in demand for advanced hemostatis products for improving the surgical outcomes in different medical specialties. Not just the efficacy, players in the surgical glue market are leaning on improving the user-friendliness and safety of adhesives used for closing incisions in traumatic injuries. This has led to the advent of ergonomic designs in next-gen products in the surgical glue market.

Cardiovascular Surgeries See Rapid Adoption

Growing demand for interventional surgeries in cardiovascular specialties in various regions of the world is a key trend that has spurred the adoption of advanced sound closure materials and techniques. Advances made in understanding the mechanisms underlying the blood clotting process have led researchers to test new polymer materials that can impede blood loss from surgeries. Other areas where the rise in demand is expected to spur prospect in the surgical glue market are neurosurgery, periodontal, ophthalmic, and orthopaedics.

Need for More High Quality Clinical Trials

There is an evident lack of randomized trials and double-blind controlled trials in researchers evaluating different surgical adhesives. The landscape is not so regulated. This might also result in low reimbursement of the cost of surgical glues. Hence, there is a need for bettering marketing goals and strategies of companies conducting trials on surgical adhesive and sealants. Demand coming from ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) will help them overcome the cost constraints.

Surgical Glue Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Growing number of complicated surgeries propels demand for advanced surgical would closure techniques, thereby boosting the surgical glue market

Prevalence of surgical procedures in patients suffering with chronic diseases is a key trend boosting the demand

Advancements being witnessed in developing economies are bolstering the prospects

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is also favouring the demand

Surgical Glue Market: Key Players

Top plyers are keen on unveiling innovative products. Some of the key players in the surgical glue market are Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Johnson & Johnson, and B. Braun

