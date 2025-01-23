Growing coalition of 60 local chambers urge Governor Shapiro, lawmakers to address child care workforce crisis in 2025-2026 Pennsylvania budget

SCHUYLKLILL COUNTY, Pa., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing coalition of 60 local chambers of commerce and economic development associations across Pennsylvania are calling on the Shapiro Administration and state lawmakers to address the child care workforce crisis that is impacting families and employers across the state. The diverse coalition is urging inclusion of $284 million in the state budget to fund a comprehensive child care teacher recruitment and retention plan.

The child care sector in Pennsylvania continues to face significant challenges in retaining and recruiting qualified teachers, with many child care centers struggling to maintain staffing levels that can meet the needs of families and employers. Parents continue to report extensive waiting lists and unaffordable tuition costs.

"If Pennsylvania wants to be economically competitive, we must have quality, affordable child care options for working parents and grandparents," said Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Robert S. Carl, Jr.

Carl said at least 18 other states have invested in recruitment, retention or wage impacting strategies to solve the child care teacher shortage and ensure that working parents can find care.

Schuylkill County has experienced a 20 percent reduction in number of child care providers since 2019. In a parent survey conducted by the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce, 62.5 percent of parents reported being placed on a waiting list. The wait lists range from months to three years.

When parents can't find child care; they can't go to work.

The Lancaster Chamber conducted its own study. Last week at a press conference, Lancaster Chamber President Heather Valudes released survey data noting that two-thirds of employers observed an increase in absenteeism or turnover linked to child care challenges.

Noting that child care teachers are the "workforce behind the workforce," Carl called a child care recruitment and retention initiative an essential part of an overall economic development strategy for the commonwealth.

