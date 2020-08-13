Growing Consumer Preference for Healthful Sugar Alternatives is Driving Sweeteners Market Forward: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sweeteners market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2020 to 2030, pushing the market worth up to ~USD 731 billion by the end of this period. It is pertinent to note here that there is a growing demand for plant-based sweeteners and this is contributing to growth in the market.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Players are looking to enter untapped markets and for new and healthful sources of sweeteners. Players are also focusing on development of low-calorie sweeteners. Investment is being directed in this direction. Additionally, efforts are being directed towards process standardization and cost-optimization."

Key Findings of Global Sweeteners Market Study:

In terms of value, food and beverage segment is set to account for key market share

Increase in demand for natural sweeteners will be witnessed over the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) will be a prominent regional market

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Sweeteners Market:

In the global sweeteners market, there is a growing demand for low calorie and plant-based sweeteners, creating new opportunities of growth for market players, as per Transparency Market Research. It is pertinent to note here that there are many trends and drivers that are not just marking the landscape but also pushing the market on an upward growth trajectory. An overview of these factors is provided below:

Demand for clean label products is being noted and is set to enable growth in the market

Urbanization and increase in disposable income are also playing a role in market growth

Growing health awareness is leading people towards natural and low calorie sweeteners

Increase in incidence of diabetes and dental caries is leading people away from sugar

Increase in cases of obesity are also driving the market for sweeteners on a higher curve

Regional Analysis of Global Sweeteners Market:

Asia Pacific will account for a sizeable share of the global sweeteners market owing to growing awareness regarding healthful alternatives to sugar

will account for a sizeable share of the global sweeteners market owing to growing awareness regarding healthful alternatives to sugar Lucrative growth in regions of Middle East and Africa , and Latin America will be noted over the forecast period, creating new growth opportunities for players

Competitive Analysis of Global Sweeteners Market:

Top-tier players in the global sweeteners market are Roquette Frères, Impala Imperial Sugar Company, Eden Foods Inc., Health Connection Wholefoods, Futaste Co., Ltd., Sigma Aldrich Pte. Ltd., DuPont, Nestlé S.A., JK Sucralose Inc, Cumberland Packing Corp., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., Ajinomoto co. Inc., Merisant Worldwide Inc., Tereos SA, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, GNC holdings inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, Associated British Foods Plc, and Ingredion Incorporated, among others.

A thorough analysis of the competitors' landscape, including profiling of these top players is present in the report on the market, prepared by Transparency Market Research. It provides insights into financials, products information, and way forward in a comprehensive manner. It is pertinent to note here that key strategies being deployed in the market by players include looking for new sources of sweeteners and strengthening supply chains.

Global Sweeteners Market Segmentation

Sweeteners Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Sweeteners Market by Product Type

Sucrose

Natural Sweeteners

Stevia



Palm Sugar



Coconut Sugar



Honey



Maple Syrup



Monk Fruit Sugar



Agave Syrup



Lucuma Fruit Sugar



Molasses



Other Natural Sweeteners

Artificial Sweeteners

Acesulfame Potassium



Aspartame



Neotame



Advantame



Saccharin



Sucralose



Other Artificial Sweeteners

Novel Sweeteners

Sugar Alcohol

Sweeteners Market by Application

Food

Bakery Goods



Sweet Spreads



Confectionery & Chewing Gums



Dairy Products



Others

Beverage

Carbonated Drinks



Fruit Drinks & Juice



Sports & Energy Drinks



Powdered Drinks & Mixes



Others

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Other Applications

Sweeteners Market by Form

Powder

Liquid

Crystals

Sweeteners Market by Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Specialty Retail Stores



Traditional Grocery Retailers



Online Retailers



Other Channels

Sweeteners Market by Category

High Intensity Sweetener

Low Intensity Sweetener

Sweeteners Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Peru



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-4 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain )

, , , )

U.K.



Benelux



Nordic



Russia



Poland



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



South Korea



Thailand



Malaysia



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam



Philippines



Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



Turkey



Iran



Israel



South Africa



Rest of MEA

