Growing Demand for Biotechnologies are Expected to Grow

Data published by Grand View Research, Inc., indicates that the global biotechnology market size is expected to reach USD 604.40 Billion by 2020. This is due to the increasing demand for sophisticated biotech-based diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, such as recombinant technology, red biotechnology, DNA sequencing and many more. The research indicates that the industry puts an emphasis on the presence of government-funded institutions such as the NBTB (National Biotechnology Board) and DBT (Department of Biotechnology), which are carrying out R&D and product development exercises relevant to this field. Other innovative segments in biotech are stem cell therapy and tissue engineering. According to a recent report by Forbes, The National Institutes of Health (NIH) spent USD 1.5 Billion on stem cell research in 2016 alone. Avalon GloboCare Corp. (OTC: AVCO), Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO), Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO), Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL), Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL).

According to Forbes, Chief Technical Officer and Founder of RoosterBio, Jon A. Rowley, Ph.D., explained that "Until now, researchers were obligated to invest sizable resources into building deep cell banks to assure reproducible experiments and clinical trial materials. This burdensome process effectively dams the wellspring of progress, as potentially life-changing experiments wait for resource availability. RoosterBio's stem cell tools shatter the bottleneck… Stem cells are the microchips of tomorrow's tech. They need to be manufactured to quality specifications. As soon as you can buy off the shelf, you don't want to have to build your own microchip. We're trying to be the Intel of stem cells so that you can buy ready-to-build components."

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (OTCQB: AVCO) announced last week that, "the Company has formed a joint venture with Jiangsu Unicorn Biological Technology Co. Ltd, which brings extensive medical resources in Jiangsu Province, China.

This partnership was established to lead to the development of a premium network of provincial centers of excellence for translational research, collaborating in the areas of technological, clinical and regulatory resources in the areas of cellular therapy and bio-banking from top-ranked hospitals, including Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, Nanjing Hospital of Chinese Medicine, Nanjing BenQ Hospital and the Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University. One of the major initiatives of this partnership is to establish the world's largest aqueous humor derived exosome bio-bank to advance the next-generation of diagnosis and therapeutics for ophthalmologic diseases. This joint venture also aims to enhance the translational research and development of standardization, validation, processing, bioproduction, international collaboration, and high-impact clinical studies with respect to cellular therapy (including stem cell and CAR-T) in Jiangsu Province, China.

"This partnership with Jiangsu Unicorn provides an exceptional opportunity for Avalon to effectively leverage our technical and clinical expertise to expand our programs in exosome technology, cellular therapeutics, and bio-banking," stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., CEO, and President of Avalon GloboCare Corp. "Through this provincial network of translational programs, we are able to further strengthen our leadership role and capabilities in order to accelerate our growth and development in regenerative medicine and cellular therapies," added Dr. Jin."

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) is focused on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using the Company's platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. recently announced that the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency of the United Kingdom has granted the Clinical Trial Authorization for enrollment of subjects into ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials evaluating SB-318 and SB-913, zinc finger nuclease in vivo genome editing treatments for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I and MPS II, respectively. "Patients with MPS I and MPS II have very few treatment options, and we are excited to expand access to our clinical trials to the U.K.," said Dr. Edward Conner, Chief Medical Officer at Sangamo. "We are pleased with the MHRA's rapid action on our CTA applications and to be working closely with them to advance our evaluation of zinc finger nuclease genome editing treatments into younger patient populations for whom we believe the need and potential benefits are greatest."

Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company passionately committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative antibacterial treatments for MDR gram-negative infections. The Company recently announced the data highlights from five presentations on Plazomicin, the Company's lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae. The presentations took place at ASM Microbe 2018, being held in Atlanta, Georgia from June 7 to 11, 2018. Several findings were presented: The authors concluded that the total-drug plasma AUC values associated with the plazomicin clinical dose achieved ≥ 90% probability of target attainment across the plazomicin MIC distribution for Enterobacteriaceae in patients with complicated urinary tract infections, including acute pyelonephritis, bloodstream infection, or hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia/ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia. Additionally, the authors developed a population pharmacokinetic model for conducting simulations and generating individual estimates of drug exposure for use in pharmacokinetic-pharmacodynamic analyses (PK-PD). In addition to the above results, more information can be found on the Achaogen website.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) is a leader in advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The Company markets two cell-therapy products in the United States. The Company recently announced the publication of results from the MACI® 3 SUMMIT Extension Study in the American Journal of Sports Medicine. The results demonstrated that the significant improvements in knee injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score 1 pain and function scores for MACI versus microfracture shown in the two-year Phase 3 SUMMIT (Superiority of MACI Implant Versus Microfracture Treatment) study were maintained over the additional three-year follow-up in the SUMMIT Extension Study. MACI is an autologous cellular scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. MACI is the first FDA approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue. "MACI is the only FDA-approved cartilage repair product that has demonstrated significantly greater improvement versus microfracture in a Phase 3 controlled clinical trial," said Nick Colangelo, Vericel's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., recently announced that TAVALISSE™ is available by prescription for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune-thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. TAVALISSE, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets the underlying autoimmune cause of the disease by impeding platelet destruction, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2018. To assist with access to TAVALISSE, Rigel is also introducing RIGEL ONECARE™. This is a comprehensive support center to help patients and physicians navigate through insurance coverage requirements and provide financial assistance when needed. Every patient will have a personalized Nurse Navigator to assess a patient's individual case. "Healthcare providers and adults living with chronic ITP have been in need of a new and different treatment option," said Raul Rodriguez, President and CEO of Rigel Pharmaceuticals. "We're excited to bring TAVALISSE to this patient population, and to have an experienced team in place to answer questions and help patients and providers to start accessing TAVALISSE."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Avalon Globocare Corp. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated four thousand dollars by Chineseinvestors Inc. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com .

For further information:

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com