Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Services to Surge the Video Streaming Software Market during the Forecast Period - Exclusive Report [261 pages] by Research Dive

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Video Streaming Software Market, by Component (Solution, Services), Streaming Type (Live Streaming, Video on Demand), Deployment Type (Cloud, On Premise), Vertical (Media and Entertainment, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Government, Others), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027".

Global Video Streaming Software Market stood at $ 4,488.3 million in 2019 and is subjected to reach up to $ 19,537.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Video Streaming Software Market:

The Asia Pacific region will dominate the video streaming software market and harbor a revenue of $3,848.8 million during the forecast period. The video streaming software platform is extensively used by the leading enterprises and businesses for training and collaborations. Apart from this, the infrastructure undergoes changes for modernizing businesses activities. These aspects are responsible for the market growth.

For Detail Regional Insights, Download Sample Report [80 pages] of Video Streaming Software Market

Key Segment Findings of the Market

The report has segmented the market based on by component, streaming type, deployment type, vertical, and regional outlook.

Solution component segment is anticipated to be the most profitable with a revenue of $10,520.0 million during the forecast period. The growing usage of the broadcasters and the network providers by the industry verticals will incline the market size. Furthermore, providing quality video to customers through content delivery network will fuel this market. These are the important factors that will boost the market.

Line streaming type segment is deemed to be lucrative as the market share of this segment is expected to increase and surpass $11,175.3 million by 2027 from a healthy CAGR of 19.5% in the forecast period. The demand for online learning, remote working, and collaborations will boost this market. Several advantages like vast audience, rich content, suitability, and analytical tracking will enhance the market. These major aspects are responsible for the market growth.

On premise segment will be responsible for generating highest revenue because this segment is will surge with a market size of $10,046.4 million during the forecast period. This segment has complete control over the infrastructure and enterprise content streaming platform. This is the key trait that is expanding the market.

Media and entertainment vertical segment had the largest market share in the past and will continue its growth with a distinguished CAGR of 20.3% in the forecast period. This rise is due to extensive usage of video streaming platforms in media and entertainment industry. This aspect has increased the market growth of this segment.

Market Dynamics

The video streaming software market is in demand due to cloud based services and on-demand videos. Furthermore, quicker internet facilities and fondness of videos over written material is fueling the market growth. These are the major aspects responsible for the market growth.

However, dearth in network connectivity that hampers the internet connection will hinder the market growth. Moreover, online security concerns and cost effectiveness will pull down the market. These features confer restraints of the market.

Apart from this, usage of technological inventions like artificial intelligence and augmented reality by the businesses are considered as opportunities in this market.

The COVID-19 pandemic will be responsible for a progressive effect on the market due to utilization of video conferencing via Zoom, Google Meet, cloud platforms, and educational portals.

Top 10 Key Players of the Video Streaming Software Industry

The essential players of the video streaming software market are

VBrick Qumu Corporation Sonic Foundry Brightcove Inc. Plantronics Inc. Akamai Technologies Haivisio IBM Limelight Networks Kaltura Inc.

