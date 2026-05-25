Growing Demand for Long-Term Grooming Solutions Raises Questions About the Future of Shaving

GREAT NECK, N.Y., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers continue prioritizing convenience, efficiency, and low-maintenance beauty routines, Laser by Aleya reports a growing number of women moving away from traditional shaving methods in favor of long-term laser hair removal solutions.

The shift reflects changing attitudes toward grooming, where recurring maintenance, skin irritation, and ongoing product costs are prompting clients to reconsider daily shaving routines. Many are now seeking alternatives that better align with long-term lifestyle and skincare goals.

"We're seeing more clients question whether shaving still makes sense for their routine long term," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "They are looking for solutions that reduce maintenance, support skin comfort, and simplify their schedules."

A Shift Away From Daily Maintenance

Traditional shaving remains one of the most common hair removal methods, but it often requires continuous upkeep and can contribute to irritation, razor burn, and ingrown hairs. Laser by Aleya notes that many clients are increasingly frustrated by the repetitive nature of shaving and the temporary results it provides.

As a result, consultations are increasingly centered around solutions that can reduce the need for constant grooming over time.

Why More Women Are Exploring Laser Hair Removal

Laser hair removal is being viewed by many clients as a way to streamline their beauty routines while maintaining more consistent results. Treatments are customized based on skin type, hair texture, and treatment area, allowing for a more personalized approach.

Popular treatment areas among female clients include:

Legs

Underarms

Bikini and Brazilian areas

Facial hair removal

Arms and stomach

Laser by Aleya reports that convenience and long-term value are among the most common reasons clients choose to transition away from shaving.

The Role of Skin Health in the Conversation

In addition to convenience, skin comfort is becoming a major factor influencing treatment decisions. Clients experiencing irritation from shaving or waxing are increasingly seeking options that support smoother skin with less ongoing friction.

Laser by Aleya incorporates personalized treatment planning and post-treatment care guidance to help support both skin integrity and long-term outcomes.

A More Intentional Approach to Grooming

The growing interest in laser hair removal reflects a broader change in how women approach beauty maintenance. Rather than focusing only on short-term convenience, many are evaluating which routines best support their lifestyle over time.

"People are becoming more intentional with their routines," Bamdad added. "For many clients, that means choosing solutions that help simplify their lives rather than add to daily maintenance."

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services based in Great Neck. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, the clinic delivers personalized treatments supported by advanced laser technology and carefully selected beauty supplies. With over 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya is committed to safety, education, and consistent results.

CONTACT: Aleya Bamdad

Founder & CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (516) 551-8194

SOURCE Laser by Aleya