Growing Demand for Stylish Babywear Propels Global Market: Key Players Include Gap, Carter's, and H&M

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Sep, 2023, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Baby Sleepwear Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Price Point, By Material (Cotton, Linen and Bamboo & Others), By Type (Rompers and Pyjamas), By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Baby Sleepwear Market is projected to reach a value of $53.3 billion by 2030, with a notable growth rate represented by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Market Scope

This report offers insights into the global baby sleepwear market, covering various aspects such as market size, forecast, distribution channels, and key market players. It highlights the increasing preference for online shopping channels due to convenience and busy lifestyles, and the significant impact of e-commerce growth on the market.

Key Insights

  • Online channels are expected to contribute around one-fifth of the market share by 2029, driven by the convenience of online shopping and the growing number of smartphone users worldwide.
  • The e-commerce sector is expected to benefit from the implementation of 4G and 5G connectivity technologies, leading to exponential growth in online purchasing globally.
  • Germany's e-commerce sector experienced significant growth in 2021, with total sales reaching USD 127.5 billion, and the country's internet population is projected to increase further.
  • India's e-commerce sector also witnessed substantial investments, with US$ 15 billion in PE/VC investments in 2021, making it the highest investment value for any sector in India's history.
  • The demand for fashionable babywear has increased as new parents seek stylish clothing for their babies, driving the growth of the market. The influence of social media on customer preferences and the trend of renting and leasing baby clothing are also impacting the market.
  • Social media platforms play a significant role in expanding trends in toddler apparel, with visual content making them ideal for product marketing and brand launches.

Market Growth Factors

  • Increasing demand for fashionable babywear driven by new parents' interest in trendy clothing.
  • Growing awareness of kids' fashion trends through the internet and social media.
  • Rise in the female workforce encouraging the expansion of the market.
  • Impact of social media platforms in expanding new trends in toddler apparel.
  • Growing preference for online shopping due to e-commerce sector expansion.

Market Restraints

  • Rapid growth and development in children between 0 and 36 months lead to frequent purchases of new garments, resulting in a slowdown of market growth.

Scope of the Study

The study covers various aspects of the global baby sleepwear market:

  • Price Point (Mass, Premium)
  • Material (Cotton, Linen, Bamboo & Others)
  • Type (Rompers, Pajamas)
  • Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Brand Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Others)

Key Market Players

Several prominent companies are profiled in the report, including:

  • The Gap, Inc.
  • Carter's, Inc.
  • H&M Group
  • Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. (Inditex S.A.)
  • Mothercare PLC
  • PVH Corporation
  • The Children's Place, Inc.
  • Nike, Inc.
  • The Walt Disney Company
  • Under Armour, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tm7ce

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Innovative Cooling Technologies Propel Global Split AC Market Amid Rising Middle-Class Demand

Continental Prospects: Europe's Healthcare Expenditure and Asia-Pacific's Investment Drive Global Artificial Kidney Market

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.