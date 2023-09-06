Growing Demand for Stylish Babywear Propels Global Market: Key Players Include Gap, Carter's, and H&M

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Baby Sleepwear Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Price Point, By Material (Cotton, Linen and Bamboo & Others), By Type (Rompers and Pyjamas), By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Baby Sleepwear Market is projected to reach a value of $53.3 billion by 2030, with a notable growth rate represented by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Market Scope

This report offers insights into the global baby sleepwear market, covering various aspects such as market size, forecast, distribution channels, and key market players. It highlights the increasing preference for online shopping channels due to convenience and busy lifestyles, and the significant impact of e-commerce growth on the market.

Key Insights

Online channels are expected to contribute around one-fifth of the market share by 2029, driven by the convenience of online shopping and the growing number of smartphone users worldwide.

The e-commerce sector is expected to benefit from the implementation of 4G and 5G connectivity technologies, leading to exponential growth in online purchasing globally.

Germany's e-commerce sector experienced significant growth in 2021, with total sales reaching USD 127.5 billion , and the country's internet population is projected to increase further.

e-commerce sector experienced significant growth in 2021, with total sales reaching , and the country's internet population is projected to increase further. India's e-commerce sector also witnessed substantial investments, with US$ 15 billion in PE/VC investments in 2021, making it the highest investment value for any sector in India's history.

e-commerce sector also witnessed substantial investments, with in PE/VC investments in 2021, making it the highest investment value for any sector in history. The demand for fashionable babywear has increased as new parents seek stylish clothing for their babies, driving the growth of the market. The influence of social media on customer preferences and the trend of renting and leasing baby clothing are also impacting the market.

Social media platforms play a significant role in expanding trends in toddler apparel, with visual content making them ideal for product marketing and brand launches.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing demand for fashionable babywear driven by new parents' interest in trendy clothing.

Growing awareness of kids' fashion trends through the internet and social media.

Rise in the female workforce encouraging the expansion of the market.

Impact of social media platforms in expanding new trends in toddler apparel.

Growing preference for online shopping due to e-commerce sector expansion.

Market Restraints

Rapid growth and development in children between 0 and 36 months lead to frequent purchases of new garments, resulting in a slowdown of market growth.

Scope of the Study

The study covers various aspects of the global baby sleepwear market:

Price Point (Mass, Premium)

Material (Cotton, Linen, Bamboo & Others)

Type (Rompers, Pajamas)

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Brand Stores , Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Others)

Key Market Players

Several prominent companies are profiled in the report, including:

The Gap, Inc.

Carter's, Inc.

H&M Group

Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. (Inditex S.A.)

Mothercare PLC

PVH Corporation

The Children's Place, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

The Walt Disney Company

Under Armour, Inc.

