Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions Based on Renewable and Biodegradable Materials Spurs Demand in Moulded Fiber Pulp Packaging

Growing global demand for sustainable packaging solutions based on renewable, recyclable/ biodegradable materials has greatly renewed industry activity and interest in moulded fibre/pulp packaging.

Moulded fibre/pulp products are attractive due to their green/sustainable advantages, as the raw materials used are plant-based and/or recycled fibres. Technological developments in moulded fibre/pulp materials are also resulting in higher quality packaging products and the replacement of conventional plastic products for various packaging purposes. This is largely driven by government regulations as well as customer demands for plastic alternatives.



Renewable and biodegradable lignocellulosic fibres (including recycled paper, newsprint, cardboard and other natural planted fibres) are the main raw materials for moulded pulp products produced by processes, such as pulp preparation, forming, pressing and drying in the mould compression moulding to form different sorts of three-dimensional fibre products.



Moulded fibre products are commercially used in different packaging markets, such as food (egg and fruit trays), industrial packing (electronics and vehicle parts), disposable items (bedpans and urine bottles) and horticultural trays/pots.



The report includes:

Current and future market for Molded fiber/pulp packaging.

Market drivers, trends and challenges

The global market for Molded fiber/pulp packaging (volume and value) including historical data and forecasts to 2032.

Market segmentation by region.

Segmentation and in depth analysis of markets and applications.

Markets covered include:

Food and drink



Industrial or engineered packaging



Single Use Medical



Horticultural Trays & Pots

69 company profiles. Companies profiled include Brodrene Hartmann, EnviroPAK Corporation, Genera Energy, Huhtamaki, Nippon Molding Co., Ltd., PulPac, Pulp-Tec, and Tekni-Plex



Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Plastics packaging issues

Market drivers and trends

Industry developments 2020-2022

Global demand for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2015-2032 (tons)

Global revenues for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (billion USD)

Market segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (tons)

Market segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (revenues, billions USD)

Regional segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (tons)

Regional segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (revenues, billions USD)

Market and technology challenges

TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

Cellulose fibre sources

Manufacturing processes

Properties of moulded products

Environmental sustainability

MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

Large volume/ low value moulded pulp products

Small volume/high value pulp products

Food and drink

Clam-shell and takeaway food containers



Cups, Bowls, plates, food and serving trays



Egg, trays and cartons



Fresh produce punnets & trays



Wine bottle packaging



Paper bottles

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) including cosmetics

Industrial or engineered packaging

Electronics packaging



Vehicle packaging



Industrial products packaging

Single Use Medical

Horticultural

COMPANY PROFILES (69 company profiles)





