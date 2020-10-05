Growing Digitalization Trend in Many Industries Drives Striking Demand Avenues in Semiconductor IP Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor IPs (Intellectual Property) are generally used to advance the functionality of products related to IoT (Internet of Things).ASIC, memory IP, interface IP, verification IP, and processor IP are some of the important products available in the global semiconductor IP market. These products find application in numerous end-use industries including telecommunications, healthcare, consumer electronics, and automotive.

Analysts at TMR underline that the vendors working in the global semiconductor IP market will gain promising demand avenues during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. One of the key reasons attributed to this scenario is long-term digitalization trend across various industries, such as automotive, healthcare, and telecom.

Key Findings of Semiconductor IP Market Report

The global semiconductor IP market is estimated to show promising growth at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Total amount of revenues gathered by the market was around US$ 4.8 Bn in 2020.

in 2020. The market is foreseen to collect the revenues of approximately US$ 8.3 Bn by the end of 2030.

by the end of 2030. In 2019, Asia Pacific was leading region in the global semiconductor IP market.

was leading region in the global semiconductor IP market. The North America semiconductor IP market is predicted to show growth at rapid pace during the assessment period of 2020 to 2030.

Explore 186 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Semiconductor IP Market (Type: Verification IP, ASIC, Memory IP, Interface IP, and Processor IP; Architecture Design: Hard IP Core and Soft IP Core; and End User: Healthcare, Telecommunications, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Others [Industrial Equipment, etc.]) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/semiconductor-ip-market.html

Semiconductor IP Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Growing acceptance of IoT connected devices and digitized technology is projected to generate growth opportunities in the semiconductor IP market.

Major enterprises engaged in the global semiconductor IP market are pouring efforts to tap into prominent applications, including machine learning (ML), 5G infrastructure, and automotive.

This aside, several vendors are concentrated on gaining proficiency in the on-chip interconnect IP sector. This move is helping them support the on-chip data-flow management.

Growing demand for ultra-low power ADC (analog-to-digital) and DAC (digital-to-analog) solutions is one of the important factors boosting the growth of the global semiconductor IP market.

Many semiconductor IP firms are aiming at introducing innovation in their MCU subsystem platforms. This factor is projected to drive the market growth in the years ahead.

Several enterprises are inclined toward the use of event-based and CPU-less data management systems. This move is helping them in dealing with the issue of limitations in edge computing IoT applications.

Growing focus of players to develop MCU subsystem platforms compatible with any DSP (Digital Signal Processor), NPU (Neural Processing Unit), and CPU is helping in the expansion of the global semiconductor IP market.

Semiconductor IP Market: Competitive Assessment

Major vendors operating in the global semiconductor IP market are focused on strengthening their production capabilities. At the same time, several enterprises are eyeing the development of technologically advanced products. To achieve this motive, many players are entering into partnership and collaboration agreements.All these moves are foreseen to help in development of the global semiconductor IP market in the assessment period of 2020 to 2030.

The list of important companies in the semiconductor IP market includes Altera (Intel Corporation), Avery Design Systems, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Arm Limited, CEVA, Inc., CAST, Inc., Imagination Technologies Limited Mentor (a Siemens Business), and Silicon Corporation (an Inphi Corporation Company).

The Semiconductor IP Market is segmented as follows:

Type

Verification IP

ASIC

Memory IP

Interface IP

Processor IP

Architecture Design

Hard IP Core

Soft IP Core

End User

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others (Industrial Equipment, etc.)

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Russia



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



Kuwait



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America

