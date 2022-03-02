Growing Emphasis on Production of Clean Energy to Boost Stationary Fuel Cell Systems Sales by 7.48x through 2032

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stationary fuel cell system market is estimated to reach US$ 20.2 Bn by the end of 2032. With increasing environmental concerns pertaining to sustainability and surging demand for energy, governments in several countries are undertaking numerous initiatives for the production of clean energy.

For instance, according to a report by the American Clean Power Association, the U.S. Government recently announced its plan of investing nearly US$ 550 Bn for increasing the production of clean energy across the U.S.

Stationary fuel cell systems assist in the production of emission-free energy with zero dependencies on grid infrastructure. Hence, a slew of such initiatives are estimated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Driven by this, the sales of stationary fuel cell system is expected to rise by 7.48X between 2022 and 2032

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request for More Info

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2456

As per Fact.MR, the sales of stationary fuel cell systems are expected total US$ 3.2 Bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Stationary fuel cells systems are considered to be an alternative to conventional combustion heat engines. Due to their higher efficiency and ability to utilize all the heat released, the sales of these systems are expected to surge, favoring the growth in the market.

Also, rising government funding for development and adoption of ultra-high fuel cell systems for expanding clean energy production capacity is expected to accelerate the growth in the stationary fuel cell systems over the coming years

As per Fact.MR, demand for stationary fuel cell systems is rapidly increasing for applications such as cogeneration, distributed power generation, and backup power. Sales are expected to be driven by their attributes such as higher efficiency, lesser or no heat loss, and minimal carbon emission. Under the application category, the combined heat and power (CHP) segment is projected to exhibit growth at 17.2% CAGR through 2032.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 2.7 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 3.2 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 20.2 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 20.3%

Key Takeaways from the Stationary Fuel Cell Systems Market Study

The U.S. is anticipated to account for the largest share in North America market, owing to increasing government emphasis on clean energy production.

market, owing to increasing government emphasis on clean energy production. China is expected to register robust growth in East Asia market, favored by the presence of a large number of prominent market players in the country.

is expected to register robust growth in market, favored by the presence of a large number of prominent market players in the country. India is forecast to emerge as a highly lucrative market in South Asia & Oceania, accounting for more than 2/5 th of the revenue share over the assessment period.

is forecast to emerge as a highly lucrative market in & Oceania, accounting for more than 2/5 of the revenue share over the assessment period. On the basis of technology, the proton-exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) segment is estimated to account for over 1/3 rd of the global sales by 2022.

of the global sales by 2022. In terms of power range, the less than 1Kw segment is projected to hold over 38% of the demand share through 2032.

Growth Drivers

Growing adoption of stationary fuel cells systems, owing to their ability to provide power at remote locations in absence of grid infrastructures is favoring the growth in the market.

Increasing inclination towards stationary fuel cells systems for the production of power and heat attributed to their high reliability and efficiency is augmenting the sales across the combined heat and power segment.

Key Restraints

Shifting customer preference towards clean energy alternatives such as solar panels is hindering the sales of stationary fuel cells systems.

Extravagant cost of installation, maintenance, and hydrogen storage of stationary fuel cells systems is hampering the growth in the market.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Stationary Fuel Cell Systems Market, Request Methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2456

Competitive Landscape

As per Fact.MR, top 5 companies in the global stationary fuel cells system market are expected to, collectively, account for more than 29% of the total revenue share in 2022.

Leading players are adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships with other companies to expand their market presence. Apart from this, new product development is the key strategy adopted by prominent companies to upscale their presence among consumers.

For instance,

In July 2020 , Plug Power Inc., an American electrical equipment manufacturing company, announced launching a line of zero-emission stationary fuel cell systems, "GENSURE HP FUEL CELL PLATFORM," designed for large-scale, high power backup power applications. This assisted the company to strengthen their footprint in the U.S. market.

Some of the key players in the market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Plug Power Inc.

Fuelcell Energy Inc.

Doosan Fuel Cell America

Ballard Power Systems

POSCO ENERGY

SOLIDpower Group

Bloom Energy Corporation

PowerCell

AFC Energy Plc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

Other

More Valuable Insights on Stationary Fuel Cell Systems Market

An exhaustive study published by Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis on the global stationary fuel cell systems market, analyzing forecast statistics for the assessment period 2022-2032. The study offers refines sales projections in stationary fuel cell system market with detailed segmentation:

By Technology:

MCFC



PAFC



PEMFC



SOFC

By Application:

Prime Power



Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)



Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

By Power Range:

Less than 1Kw



5kW-250kW



250kW-1mW



More than 1mW

By Region:

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Stationary Fuel Cell Systems Market Report

What is the global stationary fuel cell systems market worth in 2022?

What is the demand outlook for stationary fuel cell systems market during the forecast period?

What will be the CAGR for the stationary fuel cell systems market between 2022 and 2032?

Who are the prominent players in the global stationary fuel cell systems market?

Which is the most remunerative region in the stationary fuel cell systems market?

To Remain 'Ahead' of Your Competitors, Buy the Report Now

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2456

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Heat Recovery Ventilator Market – Automotive heat recovery ventilator markets are expanding at a rapid pace through 2022 & beyond. Increasing government emphasis on construction of green buildings and growing restoration of older buildings is favoring the growth in the market.

Electrical Calibration Equipment Market - Fact.MR gives a detailed assessment of electrical calibration equipment market value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the market along with their product portfolios enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Solar Testing Equipment Market – As per the latest study by Fact.MR, the global solar testing equipment market will exhibit a remarkable development trajectory between 2021 and 2031. Rising emphasis on the increasing production of green energy using renewable sources such as solar is favoring the growth in the market.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have in our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & chemical and materials, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Future Market Insights

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Future Market Insights and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]



SOURCE Fact.MR