Growing EV Markets is why Lithium Market Has Had A Strong Start In 2021

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicles (EVs) market has shown resilience and growth even during the pandemic, in fact, the first few months of the year have reached highs again. Lithium Carbonate, which is a critical ingredient in lithium-ion batteries for electric cars, surged to 90,000 yuan per tonne for the first time since August of 2018 after government incentives boosted demand for the metal while supplies remain tight. European governments offer subsidies to electric-car buyers and sales of alternatively powered cars account now for a third of new passenger cars. China has invested at least $60 billion to support the EV industry and it's pushing an ambitious plan to transition to all-electric or hybrid cars by 2035 and in the US, President Biden pledged to build half a million of charging stations. Despite the volatility brought by the coronavirus pandemic to every market, lithium has shown resilience and prices performed on an uptrend during the first quarter. At the end of last year, the trend of declining lithium prices seemed to be coming to an end, with analysts predicting a better price environment ahead. Active stocks in the markets this week include QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., (OTCPK: QMCQF) (TSX-V: QMC), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), Lithium South Development Corporation (OTCQB: LISMF) (TSX-V: LIS), American Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: LIACF) (TSX-V: LI), Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCQX: NTTHF) (TSX-V: NLC).

An article in Northern Miner discussing a report from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence showed that the analysts were right. It said: "Lithium prices continue to rise exponentially in China on the back of heavy demand for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, the first ever mid-month assessment by battery supply chain research and price reporting agency Benchmark Mineral Intelligence shows. Benchmark's battery grade lithium carbonate midpoint price for mid-March shows the raw material up 88% just since the start of the year to over US$12,600 a tonne, the highest level since March 2019. Benchmark says in its new report some transactions were concluded as high as US$13,400 on signs of a market shortage with producers running out of inventory. The last time domestic Chinese lithium carbonate sold for more than US$13,000 was August 2018."

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: QMC) (OTC Pink: QMCQF) BREAKING NEWS: QMC IDENTIFIES 1,000 PPM LI IN SIGNIFICANT SOIL ANOMALY - QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., ("QMC" or "the Company"), will be incorporating the results of a litho-geochemical soil survey in the upcoming NI 43-101 report, being prepared by SGS Canada.

Highlights:

Strong lithium soil geochemical anomaly 1,100m long by 100m on the east widening to 350m at the west.

Potential for additional tonnage.

Several areas reported over 1,000 ppm Li.

Chip samples in the area are 2.47% Li 2 O at Mapetre and 4.16% Li 2 O at Central.

Magnitude of lithium anomaly cannot be accounted for by the known pegmatites in the area.

Lithium market moving into deficit with material shortages emerging.

Balraj Mann, CEO, commented, "Macquarie Group recently stated the lithium market is moving to a deficit in 2022 with material shortages emerging in 2025. Lithium hydroxide prices are expected to top $16,000 per tonne. Moreover, as the amount of cobalt in batteries is reduced, the lithium component within must be increased."

The historic assessment report (Manitoba Mines Branch: #92681) documents a litho-geochemical soil survey that was conducted by TANCO for the purpose of delineating buried, undiscovered tantalum-bearing pegmatite structures that may occur south of Cat Lake between the known Central Pegmatite on the west and the Mapetre Pegmatite to the east. Two survey grids were laid out. The larger grid (Grid "A" below), established on a 150 x 500-foot grid pattern, confirmed that a very intense, widespread lithium geochemical soil anomaly is situated between the Central and Mapetre Dikes covering an east/west distance of approximately 1100 metres with a width of 100 metres at the east end, widening to approximately 350 metres at the west end. TANCO reports lithium results within this anomaly to be up to 630 ppm Li.

The second grid (Grid "B") established a tighter, 150 x 150-foot grid pattern over the western portion of the Grid "A" anomaly. The purpose of Grid "B" was to again identify additional pegmatite mineralization in extensions of, or parallel structures to the Central Dike. Results of the lithium soil geochemistry were highly anomalous as several areas reported over 1,000 ppm lithium concentrations with a widespread lithium anomaly showing > 300ppm Li and remaining open ended to the east.

In the assessment report, TANCO geologists state that the "breath and length of this lithium anomaly is such that it cannot be accounted for by the known pegmatites in the area". TANCO geologists strongly recommended that the company explore both these target areas with additional drill programs; however, at the time, tantalum was TANCO's metal of choice and the company had no interest in producing lithium. The assessment report was prepared by D.L. Trueman, P. Eng. for the Tantalum Mining Corporation of Canada Limited ("TANCO") and was dated 1979. CONTINUED…. Read this release for the QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. news at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-qmc/

Neo Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NLC) (OTCQX: NTTHF) recently provided an update on pilot pond expansion and operation at its Tres Quebradas lithium brine project ("3Q Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The operational work continues to demonstrate the Company's single-minded commitment to project-level advancements towards operations in the fastest time possible.

The Company has been pumping brine to evaporation pilot ponds since late 2016. Two sets of pilot evaporation ponds have been built. The first set of pilot ponds were 1:1,000 scale and were build in the alluvial fan near the salar. Operations in these pilot ponds were discontinued in 2018 and a new set of pilot ponds were built in the core of the salar (its ultimate location). The new pilot ponds were larger, 1:600 scale, with a different design and had a thickener system to separate the calcium chloride crystals at the end of the process and a physical parameter 24/7 automated monitoring system. These pilot ponds operated for three years and produced concentrated brine to run all the experimental tests and produced an excess of 20 tonnes of concentrated brine, equivalent to approximately two tonnes of lithium carbonate that remains to be processed through the pilot plant. Since the capacity of the pilot ponds exceeds the pilot plant for now, the concentrated brine is stored until the pilot plant starts to run in continuous mode.

American Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LI) (OTCQB: LIACF) recently announced that Plateau Energy Metals ("Plateau") received overwhelming shareholder support for its business combination with American Lithium at the recent Special Meeting of its stakeholders.

Simon Clarke, CEO and Director of American Lithium stated, "we are very pleased that stockholders of Plateau have voted overwhelmingly in favour of this transaction. We continue to believe that synergies between the two companies, in respect of both teams and projects, are substantial and that this acquisition will position American Lithium as a diversified leader in the development of large-scale lithium and clean energy projects."

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) has recently reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. This news release should be read in conjunction with Lithium Americas' consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are available on the Company's website and SEDAR.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, total assets increased primarily due to the proceeds raised from the $100.0 million ATM Program, partially offset by a decrease as a result of closing the transaction with a subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. ("Ganfeng") and cessation of proportional consolidation of Caucharí-Olaroz with transition to equity accounting for the project investment. Cash increased due to the ATM Program proceeds and the $40.0 million of loans repaid to the Company upon closing of the transaction with Ganfeng partially offset by capital expenditures on Caucharí-Olaroz and operating activities, including exploration expenditures on Thacker Pass. Total long-term liabilities increased primarily as a result of a $24.7 million drawdown on the Company's limited recourse loan facility and a $12.0 million drawdown on the Company's senior credit facility, partially offset by the effect of closing the transaction with Ganfeng.

Lithium South Development Corporation (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) recently announced it is moving ahead with plans to potentially expand the current lithium resource at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located in Salta Province, Argentina.

The 3,287-hectare project is comprised of five separate areas located in the northern portion of the salar. The current resource of 571,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent is located on the 383-hectare Tramo Claim. After technical review, management believes the current identified resource has excellent potential to be expanded. To accomplish this, the Gaston Enrique, Natalia Maria and Alba Sabrina claims will be sited for drill programs. The Company has located a service provider who has a drill rig located on the salar near the Alba Sabrina claim block and is negotiating a drill contract. The Gaston Enrique claim block is located on the Catamarca side of the Hombre Muerto salar, and is the oldest claim located within the dual jurisdiction area. Management believes an Environmental Impact Report and drill permits can be obtained for this project area, which is located approximately 100 meters north of a drill hole recently completed by POSCO. A recent corporate video of the HMN Li Project can be viewed at the Company website.

