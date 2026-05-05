New Research Continues to Highlight Glutathione's Multifaceted Role in the Body

Study Finds Roles for Glutathione in the Cell

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study released in April from a prestigious research group continued to explore the role of glutathione in cellular activity. The research reinforces existing understanding of the widespread and critical role that the master antioxidant plays in the body. Inid Research Lab LLC adds that only its Continual-G ® supplements that contain Glyteine ®, a proprietary form of the immediate precursor to glutathione, gamma glutamylcysteine (GGC), offer an option to boost cellular glutathione levels in a single dose.

A recent report from Rockefeller University has expanded on growing research surrounding the master antioxidant and its role in cellular health and activity. In the past, the researchers at the university have helped us understand more about glutathione's role in neutralizing free radicals that, left uncontrolled, would cause oxidative stress and ultimately cellular and mitochondrial damage.

Now, new research further connects glutathione's role inside a cell to the protein-producing hub called the endoplasmic reticulum (ER). Glutathione plays a critical role in helping with protein folding and regulation. In the words of the report (via Phys Org), it "acts as a crucial proofreader, ensuring proteins in the ER are folded correctly."

"News like this is important in our understanding of glutathione," said Rajan Shah, President of Inid Research Lab LLC, which owns the cellular glutathione supplement Continual-G®. "But at a certain point, it isn't even a surprise. The more we learn about glutathione, the more we are convinced that there are few substances that are more important to the daily activity and ongoing health of the body."

Shah and his team at Inid Research Labs have also spent extensive time in glutathione research. Their high-level understanding of glutathione biochemistry and cellular homeostasis regulation allowed them to identify that GGC had a unique theoretical capacity to bypass homeostasis and alleviate oxidative stress. This cellular bioavailability was later confirmed in clinical studies with Glyteine ®. Oxidative stress can be caused by age-related loss in cellular glutathione synthesis. It can also come from illness-related dysfunctional metabolism that results in increased streams of free radicals that overwhelm the affected cells' capacity to produce glutathione, as well as acute cellular glutathione depletion during extreme exercise or following exposure to foreign lifestyle and environmental toxins.

"Glyteine directly supports the natural production of glutathione by our cells," said Shah. "It helps boost it from insufficient to healthier and youthful levels. As we learn more about the multifaceted role that glutathione plays, it's important to find bioavailable options to support the production of this essential antioxidant whenever its levels dip, be that due to sickness, aging, or any other reason."

About Continual-G®

Continual-G® is a brand of the dietary development firm Inid Research Lab, LLC. Launched in 2019, the global company focuses on the mission of developing dietary supplements that incorporate Glyteine®. This proprietary ingredient is a unique approach to cellular glutathione that provides the body with what it needs to increase its natural glutathione production. This critical difference has helped Continual-G® stand out, both in clinical studies and through customer feedback. Learn more about the benefits and backstory of this breakthrough nutraceutical ingredient at continualg.com.

Media Contact:

Rajan Shah

832-953-2791

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SOURCE Continual-G