Growing Focus of Players toward Strengthening Their Product Portfolio Drives Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Growth: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anticoagulant reversal drugs are widely used to reverse the anticoagulation effect in specific scenarios including overdose of anticoagulant therapy, uncontrolled bleeding, and unplanned surgery. Vitamin K, prothrombin complex concentrates, tranexamic acid, protamine, AndeXXa, and idarucizumab are some of the products available in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market.

Researchers at TMR are of the opinion that the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market will show growth at a whopping CAGR of 15.6% during assessment period 2018–2026. The global anticoagulant reversal drugs market was accounted for US$ 607.3 Mn in 2017.

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market: Major Takeaways

Increased Number of Heart-Related Surgeries Raises Demand for Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs

In recent few years, there is remarkable growth in the number of people living with various types of heart diseases. This scenario has resulted into increased cases of cardiac surgeries carried out in all worldwide locations. Owing to this factor, the vendors working in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market are experiencing remarkable demand avenues from all across the globe.

Players Focus on Strengthening Portfolio

Many players in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market are growing focus toward strengthening their product portfolio. As a result, leaders in the market for anticoagulant reversal drugs are seen increasing cash in-flow toward research and development activities. This strategy is helping enterprises to launch superior quality anticoagulant reversal drugs. Owing to this scenario, the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market is expected to expand at decent rate in the forthcoming years.

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market: Growth Boosters

The global anticoagulant reversal drugs market is anticipated to show prodigious expansion avenues throughout the assessment period 2018–2026. This growth can be attributed to many factors. One of the key factors driving market expansion is increased cases of gastrointestinal hemorrhages, intracranial hemorrhages, atrial fibrillation, and multiple cardiovascular indications.

In recent few years, the world is experiencing extensive growth in the number of older population, which is at higher risk of various health conditions. This is one of the key factors driving demand opportunities in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market.

Reversal agents are in high demand from past few years. This scenario can be attributed to increased use of reversal agents in various critical cases such as uncontrolled bleeding and lifesaving situations.

Major players working in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market are growing efforts to fulfill the growing market demand. On the back of this scenario, several players are seen launching various new products. This scenario is helping in the rapid expansion of the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market in the forthcoming years.

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market: Well-Established Participants

The latest report on the anticoagulant reversal drugs market profiles key enterprises in this market. Thus, it covers data on volume, shares, revenues, and production capabilities of major stakeholders working in the market for anticoagulant reversal drugs. Apart from this, the study includes the competitive landscape of this market during the assessment period of 2018 to 2026.

Some key players in the anticoagulant reversal drugs market are:

Pfizer, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

CSL Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Perosphere Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

