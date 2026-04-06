Growing for Good: Frontier Co-op's 2025 Impact Report Showcases Meaningful Investments in People and Planet

New report highlights the co-op's leadership in regenerative agriculture, responsible sourcing and community impact across its family of brands

NORWAY, Iowa, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Co-op has released their 2025 Annual Doing Good, Works Impact Report, marking a milestone year for the cooperative as they double down on supporting regenerative organic agriculture while driving measurable climate progress and community investments. The report showcases how the co-op continues to bring their mission of 'Doing Good, Works' to life through a three-pillar approach – doing good at source, in communities, and within their own walls – demonstrating how purpose-led practices drive long-term impact for people and the planet.

With more than 60,000 member-owners, Frontier Co-op has spent five decades building a business rooted in responsible sourcing, sustainability, and shared value across its Frontier Co-op®, Simply Organic®, and Aura Cacia® brands. As Frontier Co-op celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, their 2025 Doing Good, Works Impact Report underscores the strength of the cooperative model to drive positive impact in the world, and the company's continued leadership in the natural products industry.

"This report represents more than metrics and milestones – it translates our cooperative values into tangible action. We've made strategic investments in regenerative organic farming practices, accelerated our climate initiatives, and deepened our commitment to the communities we serve," said Tony Bedard, CEO of Frontier Co-op. "We're proving that doing good and building a thriving cooperative aren't mutually exclusive. They're inseparable. And as we celebrate our 50th anniversary this year, we're energized by what we've accomplished together and are committed to pushing even further."

Highlights of Frontier Co-op's progress for the 2024-2025 reporting period include:

Scaling Regenerative Organic Certified® Innovation – Regenerative Organic Certified® is built on three core pillars – soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness – working together to restore ecosystems, protect animals, and ensure equitable treatment for farmers and workers across the supply chain. Frontier Co-op introduced the first nationally distributed Regenerative Organic Certified® bottled spices in 2024 and continues to expand its portfolio, including new vanilla extracts and whole spices.

– Regenerative Organic Certified® is built on three core pillars – soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness – working together to restore ecosystems, protect animals, and ensure equitable treatment for farmers and workers across the supply chain. Frontier Co-op introduced the first nationally distributed Regenerative Organic Certified® bottled spices in 2024 and continues to expand its portfolio, including new vanilla extracts and whole spices. Driving Resilience in Madagascar Vanilla Co-ops – Through strategic supplier partnerships, Frontier Co-op is helping advance regenerative agroforestry practices that diversify crops, improve soil health, and promote the island nation's natural biodiversity. The co-op also supports Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs), helping farmers build financial resilience – engaging more than 275 community members, approximately 80% of whom are women.

– Through strategic supplier partnerships, Frontier Co-op is helping advance regenerative agroforestry practices that diversify crops, improve soil health, and promote the island nation's natural biodiversity. The co-op also supports Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs), helping farmers build financial resilience – engaging more than 275 community members, approximately 80% of whom are women. Doubling Down on Carbon Footprint Tracing: In FY25, Frontier Co–op partnered with decarbonization firm Planet FWD to complete their first corporate emissions inventory – a critical step in the co-op's climate action journey. This partnership will give Frontier Co-op a more complete, clear, and data–backed understanding of their greenhouse gas footprint across their U.S. operations and global supply chain.

For a deeper look at how Frontier Co-op brings their "Doing Good, Works" purpose to life, explore the full Impact Report here: frontier-coop-corporate-fy25-annual-doing-good-works-impact-report

About Frontier Co-op®

Founded in 1976 and based in Norway, Iowa, Frontier Co-op is proudly celebrating 50 years as a 60,000 member-owned cooperative offering a full line of products for natural living under the Frontier Co-op®, Simply Organic®, and Aura Cacia® brands. Products include culinary herbs, spices, and baking flavors; bulk herbs and spices; and aromatherapy products – with a wide selection of regenerative and organic. For five decades, Frontier Co-op has been guided by their purpose – Doing Good, Works – and commitment to provide consumers with the highest-quality products while supporting and promoting social and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit the co-op's website at info.frontiercoop.com.

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SOURCE Frontier Co-op