Growing Healthcare Expenditure and Transition of Healthcare Facilities from Traditional to Digital Platforms to Drive the Health Tech Market in Vietnam: Ken Research

Vietnam is a heavy importer for medical products. 90% of the medical products are imported from the manufacturing countries like Japan , Germany , China , Singapore , etc.

COVID was the biggest driver and had a perfect positive impact on the growth rate of Vietnam's Health Tech market during which the market experienced broad investments.

Health Tech market during which the market experienced broad investments. In 2020, MOH has launched three dedicated schemes to Health IT that includes Smart Management, Smart Hospitals, Smart Medical Record management to be achieved by 2025, pushing the industry toward digitalization for efficient management.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Vietnam's growing healthcare expenditure is boosting the Health Tech Market as the country is currently undergoing economic and demographic transformations that provide great potential for its healthcare industry. Factors like increasing geriatric population, rising GDP and disposable income and disease prevalence to drive the country's Health Tech market. Moreover, changes in the society like fast-growing middle class and aging population creating opportunities for new players to enter the market.

Increased focus on Digital Health: Digital health is guided by several key policy & communications and digital regulations issued by the Ministry of Health like Industry 4.0, Digital Transformation in Healthcare Scheme until 2025 and others are driving the digital industry in Vietnam. Digitization is helping address challenges in Vietnam's Healthcare facilities including hospitals and clinics. Technological software integration in the hospital system has eased hospital management extensively in the country.

Emergence of New Technologies: 5G is making robot-assisted telesurgery widespread which creates greater scope for healthcare centers to provide medical care in remote or under-served areas through new technologies. AI and Big Data applications are receiving strong support from the central government, driving digital healthcare infrastructure and will enable new R&D with accelerated investment incentives. Vietnam hospitals are in the early stage of going smart and are currently focusing on implementing of new technologies, including HIS, LIS, PACS and EMR.

Increased usage of Health IT Solutions: MoH's top priority is to optimize Vietnam's healthcare network easing the burden on large, national-level hospitals with overcrowding.

There is strong support from the government for improving existing hospitals infrastructure and integrate the IT system for administration. Enhances healthcare professionals' tasks to keep a track of patient's records easily and securely.

The report titled "Vietnam Health Tech Market Outlook to 2026- Driven by Increase in Internet Penetration and Mobile Applications along with Technology Advancement in the country" provides an exhaustive analysis of the Health Tech market in Vietnam. The market is expected to grow at a double digit positive CAGR owing to the increase in internet penetration rate and increased spending on healthcare due to high disease prevalence are driving the market in Vietnam. The Health Tech market GTV in Vietnam is expected to grow over the next few years due to the high demand for digital products in the country.

Key Segments Covered in the report: -

e-Pharmacy Market

By Oder Split

By Order Split

OTC Drugs

Prescribed Drugs

Non-Pharmaceutical Products and Medical Devices

By Oder Platform

Mobile Application

Web Browser

By Region

Northern Region

Central Region

Southern Region

Online Consultation Market

By Type of Doctor

General Practitioner

Specialized Doctor

By Type of Specialization

Pediatrics

Family Doctor

Dermatologist

Others (include ENT Specialist, Cardiologist, Optometrist, Psychiatrist and more)

By Region

Northern Region

Central Region

Southern Region

Health IT Solutions Market

By Type of Customization

Customized

Non- Customized

By Type of Product

HIS/LIS

Independent LIS

PMS

CMS

By Region

Northern Region

Central Region

Southern Region

Key Target Audience

Healthcare Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

e-Pharmacy Companies

Online Consultation Companies

Health IT Solutions Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Retail Pharmacy Drug Stores

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2018-2021

2018-2021 Forecast Period: 2021-2026F

Companies Covered:

Pharmacity

Long Chau

Medicare

Phano Pharmacy

eDoctor

Med247

Doctor Anywhere

FPT

VNPT

Viettel Solutions

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary of Health Tech Market in Vietnam

Vietnam Country and Healthcare Sector Overview

Country and Healthcare Sector Overview Vietnam Health Tech Market Overview

Major Challenges in Health Tech Market

Comprehensive Analysis on e-Pharmacy, Online Consultation and Health IT Solutions Markets (Market Size, 2018-2026F; Market Shares; Future Trends)

Major Regulations for e-Pharmacy, Online Consultation and Health IT Solutions Markets in Vietnam

Emerging Technologies in Health Tech Market

Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Health Tech Players in Vietnam

Competitive Landscape in e-Pharmacy, Online Consultation and Health IT Solutions Markets

Emerging Opportunities in Health Tech Market in Vietnam

Analyst Recommendations

For More Info on the Research Report, Click on the below link: -

Future Outlook of Vietnam Health Tech Market

Related Reports by Ken Research: -

Philippines Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025- By Service Type (E-Pharmacy, Online Consultation and Healthcare IT Solutions) and By Region (Manila, Central Luzon, Mindanao/Davao, and Others

Philippines Health Tech Market had a slow growth initially. The slow growth corresponded to poor internet penetration and lack of technology awareness. Unorganized health tech infrastructure and a less tech-savvy population led to the accumulation of unharmonized healthcare data. The government faced a major difficulty when the healthcare challenges kept on increasing with the growing population. Increasing need and high government interest positively drove the Philippines health tech industry.

Indonesia Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025-Lack of Medical Staff and Protective Gear to Lean on Healthcare Startups in Indonesia

Indonesia Health Tech market grew at a very high growth rate over the review period 2017-2020 and was further supported by an increase in health awareness among the younger population, the advancement of technology in the market, introduction of new platforms in the market. The entry of domestic players with international investments has also contributed to the same. Strong growth was observed in Indonesia's health tech industry majorly due to high-end user demand.

APAC Healthcare AI Market Outlook to 2025 – By Applications (Machine/Robot Assisted Medical Procedures, Clinical Trial & Drug Discovery/Development, Preliminary Diagnosis, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction), by Countries, by End Users & by Technologies and Current Investment Scenario

APAC AI in Healthcare Market has witnessed strong growth owing to rising number of collaborations, investments and partnerships among hospitals, healthcare providers, AI developers and medical device manufacturers; improved accuracy and predictive capacity of AI powered devices, limited number of skilled healthcare professionals in developing countries such as China and India and over the years advancements in processor design and manufacturing techniques across Asia Pacific region. The market size by revenue witnessed a five year CAGR of close to 56% during the review period (2013-2018) due to the combined effect of these factors. The market is currently placed in high growth stage with strong possibility for further innovations and developments at a faster pace with positive trends expected in the industry.

KSA Fitness Equipment Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by the growing demand of advanced fitness equipment by fitness clubs and government initiative to launch women centric fitness centres

KSA fitness equipment market expanded with a CAGR of ~13.7% in between 2016 and 2021 with considerable expansion in commercial fitness centers in which popular fitness centers and women centric fitness club dominated the market. Government initiatives to launch women centric fitness centers in 2017 along with "Your Home, Your Gym" and "Quality of Life" campaign to improve physical conditions of people coupled with rising health concerns such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle, inclination of consumers to undertake online fitness sessions to enjoy exercisingin the comfort of their homes and as per their convenience are the major determinant to drive the growth of fitness equipment industry. Surging demand of fitness equipment suitable for home/residential purposes post COVID-19 is also contributing in the growth of fitness equipment market.

