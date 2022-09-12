Greentech Renewables Joins Lineup of Leading Distributors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH, a leading whole-home energy power management solution provider, announced today that it has expanded its national network of solar equipment distributors to meet recent growth in homeowner demand. With the announcement Greentech Renewables, the nation's largest solar energy distributor, is now among the growing network of distributors making FranklinWH's products readily available to supply solar contractors nationwide and exceed homeowners' expectations with timely installation schedules.

Growing Homeowner Demand Drives Expansion of FranklinWH Distribution Network

Demand for FranklinWH systems has been exceptionally high in recent months. A broader distribution network will provide the supply chain efficiencies and the partners needed to scale alongside growing demand.

"FranklinWH products enable safe, reliable and affordable energy security for everyone," said FrankinWH U.S. general manager and co-founder Gary Lam. "Creating a national network of trusted distributors is necessary to ensure FranklinWH products arrive on-time and with the highest quality customer service."

Focused on providing superior energy management solutions to homeowners, Franklin Home Power (FHP) is a whole-home energy management solution that integrates solar, battery, grid, and generator power sources and manages them to optimize the safety, reliability, and efficiency of home energy.

"Adding an energy management system with battery storage to a solar system sounds like the logical and easy thing to do, but many systems are just too complex," said Barry Cinnamon, CEO at Cinnamon Energy Systems. "We have found that FranklinWH products have the simplicity and reliability we need. Their supply chain, including effective distributor support, has been responsive to the rapid increase in customer demand."

FHP's powerful, integrated home energy management system consists of the aGate X, an intelligent power control system to intelligently manage home energy sources, and the aPower X battery — offering the highest lithium iron phosphate (LFP) AC capacity on the market.

With the addition of Greentech Renewables, FranklinWH solutions are now available through a network of distributors, including Inxeption Energy, Fortune Energy, The Power Store, Van Meter, Inter-Island Solar Supply, R&R Solar Supply, and SolWel. FranklinWH solutions are also AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions including Mosaic, Sungage Financial and GoodLeap.

For more information about FranklinWH's energy management solutions, visit FranklinWH during RE+ solar power conference, September 19-22 in Anaheim, CA at Booth #3404.

About Franklin Whole Home

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the Franklin Home Power system (FHP). FranklinWH is a research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Founded in 2019, headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, and funded by Sequoia Capital, FranklinWH's team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation.

