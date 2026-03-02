Growing Interest in Woodworking Sparked by Screen Fatigue

Woodworking retail giant Woodcraft brings Alex Snodgrass to 65 stores nationwide as more adults seek hands-on learning and focused time away from screens

PARKERSBURG, W.Va., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans now spend more than seven hours a day looking at screens, according to recent digital use reports. After long stretches at a computer, many are turning to hands-on hobbies that feel grounded. Among the most popular is woodworking, a craft that offers calm, simple steps and clear results.

As more people look for a break from screen-heavy days, woodworking provides a clear and hands-on outlet. Here a woodworker carefully rips a board on a table saw during a class at the Woodcraft store in Chattanooga, Tenn.

According to DataReportal, screen habits among U.S. adults have climbed steadily in recent years across phones, computers and tablets. That rise has helped boost interest in hands-on crafts like woodworking, which give people a tangible break from digital routines.

"Woodworking gives people a kind of focus they do not get on a screen," explained nationally known woodworker and instructor Alex Snodgrass. "Once you start shaping a piece, everything else gets quiet. You see progress right in front of you, and that brings a sense of calm and confidence that stays with you long after you leave the shop."

The growing interest in woodworking has led more people to seek hands-on instruction. Woodcraft, the largest woodworking retailer in the US, is seeing this shift in its seminars and classes nationwide. The rise in demand has helped drive a 43 percent increase in enrollment in recent years.

"People want a place where they can learn with confidence," said Andrew Bondi, VP of Retail and Franchise Operations at Woodcraft. "Over the past year, we offered nearly 30,000 classes, seminars, and product demonstrations. Our classrooms stay busy because students value clear instruction and the sense of progress they get from working with real tools."

The surge in interest for hands-on training with skilled instructors spurred Woodcraft to partner with Snodgrass to offer The Next Cut Tour 2026 at each of its 65 retail locations across the country.

The tour is a two-day series led by Snodgrass, a nationally known bandsaw expert, who presents a seminar and a class at each stop. The seminar will cover how to fine tune a bandsaw for smoother cuts and greater accuracy. It lays the groundwork for his box-building class. The class is a hands-on event where participants will build two projects: a four-drawer pin box and a two-drawer wave box. He will cover cutting techniques and safe shaping methods. At the conclusion of the class, participants will have not only two handcrafted projects, but also the skills to create nearly any bandsaw box.

Snodgrass's teaching style has long been part of what draws students to his events. His clear approach fits the kind of guidance new and experienced woodworkers say they want most.

"Alex has a way of giving people confidence," Bondi said. "Students leave his sessions feeling ready to tackle more on their own, which is why he is one of our most popular guest instructors and why his classes sell out so quickly."

Snodgrass has spent more than 35 years perfecting his bandsaw skills and finding better ways to get the most from the saw's performance. He has developed several bandsaw innovations and holds patents for the bandsaw stabilizer, quick release, and electronic tension gauge.

"Woodworking is about learning through doing," Snodgrass said. "Every stop on this tour gives me the chance to help woodworkers get the results they've always wanted from their bandsaw."

The Next Cut Tour kicked off at the Woodcraft store in Sacramento, CA, in February and is making its way eastward, concluding in the fall. While every location will host Snodgrass for the seminar, there are a few stores where the classroom portion will not be offered.

To see a list of the tour dates and sign up, visit woodcraft.com/pages/alex-snodgrass-the-next-cut-tour. Seating is limited.

The Next Cut Tour is supported by industry partners Carter Products and Titebond.

Woodcraft Supply, LLC is one of the nation's oldest and largest suppliers of quality woodworking tools and supplies, proudly serving customers from 118 countries who have a variety of skill levels, from craftsmen to novices. The retail locations and website feature more than 20,000 items for a wide range of woodworking pursuits. With 65 destination retail stores across the U.S., Woodcraft offers free demos, classes and knowledgeable advice from on-site, experienced woodworking staff. For nearly 100 years, Woodcraft has been inspiring makers with new and innovative tools and ideas because TOGETHER WE CAN CREATE ANYTHING®. To learn more about tools and supplies at Woodcraft, contact the store nearest you, visit woodcraft.com or call (800) 535-4482. To learn about Woodcraft franchise opportunities, visit woodcraftfranchise.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Woodcraft Supply Corporation