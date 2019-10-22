Growing Leadership: Endicott Announces Three New Board of Trustees Members

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During a meeting held Thursday, October 17, the Endicott College Board of Trustees unanimously voted to appoint three new trustees.

Endicott President Steven R. DiSalvo, Ph.D., and Chair of the Board of Trustees, Cynthia Merkle, welcomed John MacNeil, Mike Sheehan, and Sheila Walsh to Endicott's Board of Trustees as leaders in the professional and liberal arts that will advance the college's mission to integrate experiential learning across academic disciplines.

"I am pleased to welcome their leadership to our Board of Trustees as we continue to strive for excellence as a higher learning institution," said Dr. DiSalvo. "From the start of our story, Endicott has always been shaped by a bold entrepreneurial spirit. The contributions of our board members are an integral part of continuing on that path forward."

John MacNeil is the managing director of Greenfield Production Services and has more than 30 years of experience in the TV and film industry. He is an equity partner and board member of Rule Broadcast/Boston Camera Rental Co. and is a founding member of the Massachusetts Production Coalition (MPC). He has held the roles of director of photography, producer, executive producer, and director for many motion pictures, television productions, commercial advertising, political advertising and corporate media, and he is the founder of both Boston Film Factory and Moody Street Pictures.

A member of the MPC's legislative committee since its inception, MacNeil helped craft and secure the film tax credit legislation that has brought billions of dollars in film and television production spending to Massachusetts. He is also the president of The New England Motion Picture and Television Producers Association (NEMPTA) an organization that manages the collective bargaining agreements for a union that is involved in media production in New England. He is a current or past board member of the Boston Film and Video Foundation, the Coolidge Foundation, the Ad Club, NATAS, the Boch Performing Arts Center, and WFUV, and is a member of IATSE Local 600 as a director of photography.

MacNeil has a Bachelor of Arts from Kenyon College and lives in Bedford, N.H. with his wife, his dog and sometimes with one or more of his three visiting children.

Mike Sheehan is managing partner of Allied Sports, a sports representation and brand consultancy firm created in 2018 that specializes in branded content leveraging professional athletes. He is also an investor in ACE Media, the content creation arm of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA).

Beginning his career as a sports editor of the Weymouth News (Mass.) when he was 15, Sheehan paid his way through college working in the library of The Boston Globe. He served as chief executive officer of Boston Globe Media Partners from 2014-2017. Prior to joining the Globe in January 2014, he spent 20 years at Hill Holliday, where he served as chairman, chief executive officer, president, and chief creative officer. During his tenure as president and CEO, the agency grew 85 percent, becoming the 12th largest agency in America and the second largest based outside of New York.

Sheehan currently serves as a director of A.M. Castle and a trustee of the American Repertory Theater at Harvard College. He was a founder and board member of One Fund Boston, Inc., the relief fund that raised over $81 million to assist victims and families affected by the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. He attended the United States Naval Academy and graduated from Saint Anselm College in 1982 with a bachelor's degree in English. He has been awarded honorary doctorates from Saint Anselm College, Stonehill College, and Curry College.

Shelia Walsh manages strategic account sales at GitLab. She is a highly accomplished, versatile sales leader with more than 20 years of experience in the software industry.

Walsh has cross-platform industry consultant sales skills focused on discussing customer challenges and requirements, then mapping them to the solutions to make her customers more successful. She also has experience in cross-functional areas such as building high-performance sales teams, coaching and developing top sales talent, leading discussions, and driving results for digital transformations.

Walsh holds an associate degree from Endicott College, a Bachelor of Science from Northeastern University, and is a graduate of the Executive Program at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Endicott College

Endicott College offers doctorate, master's, bachelor's, and associate degree programs at its campus on the scenic coast of Beverly, Mass., with additional sites in Boston, online, and at U.S. and international locations. Endicott remains true to its founding principle of integrating professional and liberal arts education with internship opportunities across disciplines. For more, visit endicott.edu.

SOURCE Endicott College

Related Links

http://www.endicott.edu

