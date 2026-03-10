A seasonal reminder to protect pollinators, wildlife and water quality

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing Matters returns with its 2026 annual BeSure! campaign, championing responsible product usage through best management practices. Committed to environmental and community protection, the BeSure! campaign fosters an industry-wide collaboration during crucial planting and growing periods, because responsible stewardship begins with every application or seed planting.

Growing Matters' Annual BeSure! Campaign Champions Stewardship Excellence This Planting and Growing Season

Since its 2019 inception, the campaign aims to reach applicators, along with growers who produce row crops like corn and soybeans, fruits, nuts, vegetables, turf, trees and ornamental plants that are protected with neonicotinoid products. BeSure! offers a comprehensive resource hub for growers and applicators, focusing on responsible seed treatment and foliar or field application practices to protect bees and other wildlife.

As the 2026 planting season begins, growers and applicators should BeSure! to follow the best management practices below:

For Applicators:

Comply with all regulations and follow labels when using pesticide products and ensure proper employee training prior to application.

Apply best management practices and establish written protocols to minimize dust or spray drift for treated seed, soil drenches and foliar sprays.

Adopt stewardship practices for the full life cycle of seed treatment products.

Properly discard unused product, rinse water or seed treatment per label instructions, protecting nearby waterbodies from contamination.

Convey all required neonicotinoid treatment information to customers of application services or treated seed per product label.

For Growers:

Follow label or treated seed bag tag directions for storage, use and disposal practices.

When planting treated seed, use advanced seed flow lubricants that minimize dust and eliminate flowering plants and weeds in and around the field.

For foliar applications, direct sprays away from flowering plants and waterbodies, follow buffer zones, and calibrate equipment to minimize spray drift.

Be aware of honey bees and hives near the field and communicate with neighboring beekeepers.

Remove and properly dispose of treated seed; keep it out of commodity grain channels.

"The American Seed Trade Association is pleased to continue our partnership with Growing Matters and the BeSure! Initiative," said Andy LaVigne, President and CEO, American Seed Trade Association. "As part of our ongoing work to support growers, ASTA encourages the safe and proper use of crop protection tools to protect our pollinators, wildlife, and environment through our Guide to Seed Treatment Stewardship. Farmers are our best stewards of the land; ASTA and our partners will continue to provide them with better seed to produce better crops for a better quality of life."

In addition to ASTA, the campaign has been endorsed by CropLife America, Agricultural Retailers Association and Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association, among others.

"Honey bees and other pollinators play a vital role across many of Florida's agricultural commodities. The BeSure! campaign highlights how careful product use, consistent communication and responsible stewardship can minimize potential impacts on pollinators while supporting growers' needs," said Mike Aerts, vice president of science and regulatory affairs at the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association.

For practical stewardship guidance, visit GrowingMatters.org/BeSure. The site has resources including ASTA's Guide to Seed Treatment Stewardship, the Insect Pollinators and Pesticide Product Stewardship Guide, the Association for American Pesticide Control Officials (AAPCO) MP3 inventory for individualized resources by state for best practices on pollinator health, along with a link to the Pesticide Environmental Stewardship (PES) website for information on proper pesticide handling.

About Growing Matters

Agriculture and horticulture are key to nourishing families and communities. Feeding a growing population, enhancing the beauty of our surroundings and a sustained commitment to environmental protection are fundamental needs that matter. Crop protection products, both natural and synthetic, are important tools that protect plants from tough and invasive pests that can devastate crops and urban landscapes. Growing Matters is funded by a consortium of companies committed to open and healthy scientific discourse on stewardship and benefits of neonicotinoid insecticides in North America. Consortium members include Bayer, Syngenta, Valent U.S.A., BASF, and Mitsui Chemicals Crop & Life Solutions. The BeSure! campaign is also supported by Gowan Company and PBI Gordon Corporation. Go to www.GrowingMatters.org for information, reports, videos and infographics on the benefits of neonicotinoid insecticides.

About American Seed Trade Association

Founded in 1883, the American Seed Trade Association (ASTA) represents over 650 companies involved in seed production, plant breeding and related industries in North America. ASTA is the leading voice of action in all matters concerning the development, marketing and movement of seed, associated products and services throughout the world. The association's broad membership offers varieties from alfalfa to zucchini and all production types including conventional, organic and biotech. ASTA promotes the development of better seed to produce better crops for a better quality of life. Visit www.betterseed.org to learn more.

About Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association

The Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association is an agricultural organization whose membership represents the majority of fruit and vegetable production in the state of Florida. Learn more at ffva.com.

SOURCE Growing Matters