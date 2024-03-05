Growing Matters' BeSure! Campaign Promotes Best-Stewardship Practices Ahead of 2024 Planting Season

Annual Campaign Encourages Growers and Applicators to Protect Pollinators and Other Wildlife During Planting

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To the agriculture industry collaboration, Growing Matters, our planet and people come first. That's why its annual BeSure! campaign is back for another year to promote the implementation of proper stewardship practices during planting season to help protect the biodiversity surrounding America's farmland. This campaign was created in 2019 to educate growers and applicators about responsible stewardship measures for neonicotinoid products to minimize any potential impact on pollinators and other wildlife.

The BeSure! campaign has helped educate millions of growers, crop protection applicators, urban landscaper applicators and agricultural supply retailers on best-management practices. BeSure! advocates that reading and following label instructions on neonicotinoid products is the first and most important consideration when handling any pesticide product. Labels provide precise information on how to minimize potential exposures to bees and wildlife, as well as how products may be safely used, handled, stored and disposed of.

"Farmers, including soy producers, are committed to complying with pesticide laws and regulations to protect people, wildlife and the environment," said Josh Gackle, American Soybean Association president and soy grower from North Dakota. "The Growing Matters BeSure! campaign educates on safe, beneficial uses of neonicotinoids and is a great example of how the agriculture industry networks to share, learn, and implement best practices and repeatedly make the A-grade on pesticide usage to protect our people and our pollinators."

In addition to the American Soybean Association (ASA), the campaign is endorsed by the American Seed Trade Association (ASTA), National Corn Growers Association (NCGA), CropLife America, the Agricultural Retailers Association, and others.

Crop protection, including neonicotinoid products, are essential in the agriculture industry because they play a role in reducing diseases and increasing crop yields to keep pace with a growing world population. Without the use of crop protection, there would be a 78% loss of fruit production, a 54% loss of vegetable production, and a 32% loss of cereal production.1 Neonicotinoids and other crop protection products help ensure that growers can continue to maintain and grow the U.S. food supply at a sustainable rate, while minimizing risk to surrounding wildlife.

"CropLife America is proud to be part of the Growing Matters coalition and support the BeSure! campaign each year. The stewardship work done by this group provides much needed information and support to pesticide applicators and users across the U.S., helping to ensure that neonic treated seeds are used correctly and are not likely to impact pollinators and other wildlife. Educational efforts like BeSure! are an important part of the work our industry does in support of growers nationwide," said Genevieve O'Sullivan, V.P., communications and marketing at CropLife America.

The BeSure! campaign aims to reach growers who produce row crops like corn and soybeans, as well as fruits, nuts, vegetables, turf, trees and ornamental plants that are protected with neonicotinoid products.

Citrus Greening, first detected in 2005, is one of the most damaging plant diseases because there is no cure once a citrus crop is infected. American Society of Horticultural Sciences reports trees that are affected by the disease result in lower yields because of premature fruit drop and smaller amount of fruit harvested. Used safely and properly, neonicotinoids can help combat citrus greening by controlling its insect vectors – an ever-crucial tool as citrus demand in the U.S. continues to grow.

This planting season, BeSure! you are implementing proper stewardship practices and go to GrowingMatters.org/BeSure for up-to-date stewardship tips and more information. The BeSure! website also includes ASTA's Guide to Seed Treatment Stewardship which includes videos and brochures on how treated seeds can be used in a way that avoids exposure to pollinators and other wildlife. The site contains a host of links to explain how neonicotinoids applications can be used responsibly, including the comprehensive Insect Pollinators and Pesticide Product Stewardship Guide. Two downloadable fact sheets with five quick tips to guide best stewardship practices during planting season – one for growers and one for applicators – are also available.

BeSure! to follow along over the coming weeks as the coalition and its partners share relevant updates and best stewardship tips via social media content (search using hashtag #BeSure), radio programming, outreach via industry trade groups and a variety of digital content. For more information, please visit: GrowingMatters.org/BeSure.

About Growing Matters

Agriculture and horticulture are key to nourishing families and communities. Feeding a growing population, enhancing the beauty of our surroundings and a sustained commitment to environmental protection are fundamental needs that matter. Crop protection products, both natural and synthetic, are important tools that protect plants from tough and invasive pests that can devastate crops and urban landscapes. Growing Matters is funded by a consortium of companies committed to open and healthy scientific discourse on stewardship, benefits and alternatives to neonicotinoid insecticides in North America. Consortium members include Bayer, Syngenta, Valent U.S.A., BASF, and Mitsui Chemicals Crop & Life Solutions. The BeSure! campaign is also supported by Gowan Company and PBI Gordon Corporation. Go to www.GrowingMatters.org for information, reports, videos and infographics on the benefits of neonicotinoid insecticides.

About The American Soybean Association

The American Soybean Association represents U.S. soybean farmers on domestic and international policy issues important to the soybean industry. ASA has 26 affiliated state associations representing 30 soybean-producing states and more than 500,000 soybean farmers. Find more information at soygrowers.com.

About CropLife America

Established in 1933, CropLife America (www.croplifeamerica.org) represents the developers, manufacturers, formulators, and distributors of plant science solutions for agriculture and pest management in the United States. CropLife America's member companies produce, sell, and distribute virtually all the necessary and vital pesticide and biotechnology products used by American farmers.

