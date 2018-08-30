Growing Medical Usage of Cannabis is Raising the Global Market Value

NEW YORK, August 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the data compiled by Ameri Research, the global legal cannabis market is expected to be valued at USD 63.5 Billion by 2024. The primary market drivers include the continued expansion of new legalization laws, increasing medical usage, high taxation and rising investments. Legalization of cannabis products has spread significantly in recent years. In fact, only four out of the fifty U.S. States currently prohibit any form of cannabis. Most states allow medical usage, while some allow sales of products for both medical and recreational use. The young and growing cannabis industry has created many job opportunities for cultivators, manufacturers, retailers, dispensaries, distributors and various other positions. CLS Holdings USA Inc. (OTC: CLSH), Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTC: LXRP), CannaRoyalty Corp. (OTC: CNNRF), General Cannabis Corp. (OTC: CANN), iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ITHUF)

The cannabis industry has some impressive accolades outside of the North America region. Tom Adams, Editor-in-Chief at Arcview Market Research and Principal Analyst at BDS Analytics, explained that, "California gets the media attention and Canada gets the investment dollars as they allow adult use, but Germany's move to make cannabis flower available for medical use in pharmacies was really the big news of 2017 from a worldwide perspective… The tables have turned in favor of legalization across the world and we predict that the trend will spread as research continues to support cannabis' effectiveness as a medication." Germany positioned itself as the leader of the European market, while Italy is expected to be the second-ranked cannabis market on the continent with USD 1.2 Billion in sales by 2027.

CLS Holdings USA Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) earlier last week, announced breaking news that, "Matthew Janz has joined the Company as VP of Marketing and Director of Operations at Oasis Cannabis. Mr. Janz, previously the Regional Marketing Manager at Apothecarium, will lead the new marketing initiative programs at Oasis Cannabis, with a focus in digital marketing and social media engagement, and with attention to creative tact. He will orchestrate and implement all SEO, SEM, E-mail, Social, and AdWord work.

Matthew Ganz, VP of Marketing and Director of Operations at Oasis Cannabis, stated, 'I am excited to be a part of the Oasis Cannabis team. My expertise of creating innovative marketing solutions has been very successful in the cannabis industry with consistent conversions and building long-term growth. I'm looking forward to continuing that work with Oasis and helping improve their visibility, awareness and market penetration in the Las Vegas market.'

Jeff Binder, Chief Executive Officer of CLS, commented, 'I am pleased to welcome Matt to our CLS and Oasis team. Given his previous success at Apothecarium, we are confident in his marketing abilities and believe he will make key improvements in our marketing strategy. We look forward to the increased visibility for Oasis as we look to expand the growth opportunities for Oasis and CLS.'

About Oasis Cannabis (https://oasiscannabis.com/ ): Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. The company recently commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products in August 2017. An expansion of its cultivation and production facility is currently underway and is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2018."

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria report significant bioavailability results from its randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind European human clinical study that evaluated TurboCBDTM - a proprietary, DehydraTECH™ powered, cannabidiol ("CBD") fortified hemp oil capsule developed by Lexaria. The degree and speed of CBD absorption into blood plasma and potential cardiovascular and cognitive performance enhancement in 12 healthy male volunteers were studied. These results corroborate and confirm earlier in vitro and in vivo studies that have evaluated Lexaria's DehydraTECHTM technology and have consistently measured higher levels of drug delivery much more quickly than positive controls with matching CBD concentrations. Although this study evaluated absorption only of CBD and its metabolites, Lexaria believes nearly identical bioavailability enhancement results would be achieved if the cannabinoid studied was THC instead of CBD.

CannaRoyalty Corp. (OTC: CNNRF) is a North American cannabis consumer product company currently focused on building a leading distribution business in California, the world's largest regulated cannabis market. CannaRoyalty has recently announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent with Tidal Royalty Corp., a leading provider of royalty financing to licensed U.S. cannabis operators, whereby Tidal Royalty will acquire the Company's equity stake and royalty entitlement in Alternative Medical Enterprises LLC for a consideration of USD 8 Million. CannaRoyalty will maintain the right to license MÜV products in California, Nevada, Canada and other select markets. AltMed is a licensed cannabis business operating in the state of Florida that exclusively manufactures and distributes a line of award-winning cannabis-infused products marketed under the MÜV™ brand.

General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX: CANN) is the comprehensive national resource for the highest quality service providers available to the regulated cannabis industry. The Company recently announced record-breaking revenues and results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2018. "We broke the USD 1 Million revenue ceiling in the second quarter of 2018, with revenues of USD 1,114,541, an increase of 34% over 2017. Year to date revenues increased 32% in 2018 over 2017," said Robert Frichtel, Chief Executive Officer of General Cannabis. "Our Operations segment continues to find opportunities from the expansion of legalized cannabis in numerous states, our Security segment is gaining traction in California, and Chiefton's apparel business is achieving broader, national success," Michael Feinsod, Executive Chairman of General Cannabis, continued, " I am confident that breaking the USD 1 Million quarterly revenue level in the second quarter is a proof of concept for our ability to be the comprehensive national resource to the regulated cannabis industry."

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ITHUF) owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. The Company recently provided the following summary of updates to inform shareholders and stakeholders of developments and achievements at GrowHealthy, the Company's Florida medical marijuana operation that was acquired earlier this year. Since the implementation of a medical cannabis program in June 2017, the Florida market continues to show strong growth. As of July 20th, 2018, the program has registered 138,558 patients and 1,572 qualified physicians, representing ~727% and ~92% growth, respectively. The program is adding approximately 10,000 patients and 60 physicians per month. "As we prepare to open the first of our Florida dispensaries, we have made significant investments to upgrade our Lake Wales cultivation facility to quickly scale production and meet the expected demand," said Carlos Perea, Chief Operating Officer at iAnthus.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For CLS Holdings USA Inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

For further information:



info@financialbuzz.com



+1-877-601-1879





Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com