Growing ndau Ecosystem to Launch the ndau NFT Forge and Wallet Powered by BEASY

New NFT enablement platform provides social influencers, creators and brands an easy way to produce NFTs and pay royalties using ndau as a medium of exchange;

Fans and collectors have the choice of paying with fiat (cash) or cryptocurrency.

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ndau , a digital currency known for its adaptive capabilities, expands into the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem as BEASY, ( Blockchain Made Easy, LLC ), becomes the newest member of the growing ndau collective with the launch of the ndau NFT Forge and Wallet

ndau's NFT Forge, powered by BEASY, provides influencers and artists a simple way to forge their own NFTs from graphics, photos, videos, and music files and use ndau to pay for minting, selling and buying NFTs while earning yields.

The addition of the ndau NFT Wallet provides users with a seamless way to hold their NFTs and their ndau. Creators can receive NFT sales and royalties in ndau and earn yields on their payouts by simply holding ndau, as well as using their ndau yields to pay for minting new NFTs. NFTs minted in the ndau NFT Forge can be easily listed for sale on marketplaces like OpenSea and now Shopify.

"We're thrilled to be working with BEASY to launch the ndau NFT Forge and support the hard work of content creators and social media influencers everywhere," said John Lester, vice president of operations, Oneiro. "ndau is the perfect currency for NFT royalties as it provides content creators with proof-of-stake yields simply by holding it in the wallet. Staking is the new mining and ndau's simple staking yields makes it an ideal solution for royalty payouts."

NFTs are a powerful tool for influencers and artists who want to create content and more deeply engage with their fanbases. By leveraging blockchain technology, NFTs provide the decentralization of digital media rights with built-in royalty payouts, as well as the ability to create digital membership tokens. This gives creators a whole new way to monetize their work, host innovative members-only events, and expand their network of followers.

"BEASY makes it easy for multiple NFT contributors to produce, sell, manage and perpetually track co-owned NFTs and associated royalties - no matter how many creators or how fractional their individual ownership," said Bob Kramich, founder and CEO of BEASY. "We're thrilled to be enabling ndau fungible token holders with our NFT management solution."

ndau expands use cases with NFTs

NFTs revolutionized the creative landscape for art, culture, music, sports, and more, and is further evidence of the tokenization of everything. Beyond tokenization, however, there is another layer not often talked about and that's empowering truly decentralized digital media rights management. Creators, influencers, promoters, distributors, and charities can now receive their royalties through their unique ndau address – which automatically receives staking yield.

As a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain , ndau has been designed with an adaptive monetary policy that encourages long-term holding and discourages active, speculative trading. ndau holders earn staking rewards simply by holding ndau in their wallet, avoiding the typical, complicated staking processes of other crypto currencies, making it ideal for NFTs.

ndau is available on Liquid and KuCoin .

ABOUT ndau

ndau is an adaptive digital currency originally built by Oneiro for The Axiom Foundation, as a

true long-term store of value. It is a governed and completely decentralized ecosystem built on the Tendermint protocol and is a premier DeFi option on the Cosmos Network. Designed with built-in economic structures that incentivize potential for growth, ndau provides all the benefits of a digital currency while promoting more fair and accountable governance, dependability, and greater safety for owners not found in existing cryptocurrencies. ndau is not pegged to fiat currencies or commodities, allowing for more desirable characteristics for long-term holders in particular. For more information on ndau, please visit: www.ndau.io . ndau is available to purchase on Liquid and KuCoin .

About BEASY™

Blockchain Made Easy ™, doing business as BEASY, is a blockchain-based technology and smart contract solution that can be utilized by any organization, person or groups where multi-party consensus and shared ownership are important. BEASY features an NFT platform-as-a-service that allows anyone to develop, mint, sell and manage non-fungible tokens (NFTs) directly from their own ecommerce website or across popular marketplaces. The blockchain-agnostic platform utilizes meta transactions to enable people to buy NFTs without ever purchasing cryptocurrency, simply using a credit card or cash. Anyone can white label BEASY and customize it as an owned and operated infrastructure to launch their own NFT Forge and NFT Wallet. For more information, visit www.easybeasy.com .

SOURCE ndau