Growing Need for Reducing Air Pollution and Water-Borne Diseases to Increase Growth Rate of Activated Carbon Market across Assessment Period of 2020-2030: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The escalating demand for water filtration and air purification may serve as a significant growth factor for the global activated carbon market during the assessment period of 2020-2030. As many countries across the globe expand their industrial prospects, the environmental hazards due to consistent air pollution are increasing at a rapid pace. Thus, to control the mercury levels, industries are using activated carbon on a large scale. Hence, this factor may bring good growth opportunities.

Activated carbon is a type of carbon. It has minute, less-volume pores. The greater the number of pores, the higher the adsorption capacity of activated carbon. It is prominently derived from carbonaceous raw material. It is extensively used to eliminate organic and non-biodegradable compounds.

After a thorough and scrutinized analysis of all the factors related to growth, the Transparency Market Research (TMR) researchers expect the activated carbon market to expand at a healthy CAGR of ~8 percent during the assessment period of 2020-2030. The global activated carbon market is prognosticated to reach a valuation of US$ 7.3 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Strict rules and acts imposed by the government bodies of various countries have magnified the demand for air filtration and water filtration. The overwhelming applicability of activated carbon in pharmaceuticals, personal care, water and wastewater treatment, mining, industrial chemicals, air purification, food and beverages, and others may help in increasing the growth rate of the activated carbon market.

Activated Carbon Market: Analysts Perspective

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) link the growth of the activated carbon market to factors like heightening focus on wastewater treatment of local bodies across various cities, utilization for ubiquitous applications, and the overwhelming demand for carbon filter masks amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The analysts advise manufacturers in the activated carbon market to focus on the healthcare sector for increasing their revenue.

Activated Carbon Market: Vital Findings

On the basis of value, the coal based segment acquired a significant share of the global activated carbon market in 2019

The trend of coal based segment being on the forefront is estimated to continue between 2020 and 2030

In regards to form, the powdered segment held a prominent share in 2019

Based on application, the water and wastewater segment accounted for a share of more than 30 percent in 2019

Activated Carbon Market: Growth Propellers

The escalating demand for activated carbon for treating various pollutants, including ions, dyes, and a series of organic pollutants may bring immense growth prospects for the activated carbon market during the forecast period.

The rising awareness about the health risks associated with consumption of unfiltered water may increase the demand of activated carbons

Large-scale investment in water filtration plants across countries like China and India may bring good growth prospects for the activated carbon market

Activated Carbon Market: Growth Dampeners

The frequent trade conflicts across the globe have created a strain on the business landscape. This is leading to constant increase in the prices of raw materials. Thus, this aspect may prove as a growth restraint for the activated carbon market during the forecast period. The utilization of activated carbon in food products may lead to decreased vitamin absorption and gastrointestinal side effects. This aspect may dampen the growth prospects of the activated carbon market to a certain extent.

By Raw Material

Coal Based

Coconut Shell Based

Wood Based

Others (including Petroleum Pitch)

By Form

Powdered

Granular/Crushed

Extruded/Pelletized

Others (including Spherical)

By Application

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Air Purification

Food & Beverages

Industrial Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Mining

Others (including Personal Care)

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

