Growing Number of Specialty Pharmacy Organizations Select MHALink™ Powered by Citus Health to Digitally Transform Patient Care and Communications

NEW YORK and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citus Health, a digital health solutions provider for the post-acute care industry, and MHA, a leading health care services and software company with a specific focus on the Specialty Pharmacy provider marketplace, announced today that multiple specialty pharmacy organizations, including EnvisionSpecialty Pharmacy, Cottrill's Specialty Pharmacy and CSI Pharmacy, have chosen MHALink™ powered by Citus Health, a comprehensive suite of digital patient engagement and workflow automation solutions.

MHALink powered by Citus Health is a secure, HIPAA-compliant automated digital workflow and patient engagement platform that can help improve operational efficiencies and streamlines communications with patients, caregivers, and referral sources. MHALink powered by Citus Health is designed to operate independently or as a cohesive patient and care team management platform. The platform provides configurable home care workflows, document filing, and a dashboard for patient and financial outcomes; HIPAA-compliant messaging tools; outcomes tracker, and more.

"MHALink powered by Citus Health is a comprehensive solution for us that offers the integration that we need to enhance our patient communication options and provide digital solutions that enable us to streamline many of our processes without sacrificing our high level of patient support and engagement," commented Misty Willard, PharmD, R.Ph., Director, Specialty Operations, EnvisionSpecialty.

"As the specialty and infusion markets evolve it is imperative MHA continues to offer technology solutions aligned with member needs," said Edward Izbicki, Jr., Senior Vice President, Alternate Site Division, MHA. "We are excited to see MHALink adoption across multiple channels."

"We are already finding that the MHALink powered by Citus Health platform is doing all that we had hoped it would do to improve the efficiency of our communications and greatly reduce our dependency on emails and paper," added Erin Mellerski, PharmD, CSP, Clinical Pharmacist, Cottrill's Specialty Pharmacy.

"With the exponential growth in the post-acute care market and the continued focus on value-based reimbursement contracts, finding ways to more efficiently communicate with patients, deliver and monitor medication performance and track patient outcomes is critical to growing a specialty pharmacy business," said Melissa Kozak, RN, CRNI, CEO and Co-Founder, Citus Health. "I'm thrilled to welcome all of these MHA members onto the Citus Health platform."

About EnvisionPharmacies

EnvisionPharmacies works every day to improve the quality of life and quality of care for those in need and provide pharmacy options to meet the unique needs of patients, caregivers, employers and providers. Located in North Canton, Ohio, we are a wholly owned subsidiary of EnvisionRxOptions, a pharmacy benefits and services company headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio. We deliver a complete circle of pharmacy care by providing lower cost, high-quality alternatives for plans and patients through our two divisions. EnvisionSpecialty delivers a high-touch approach to specialty drug management. Our team works hard to provide affordable options for specialty medications and clinical support to improve overall health.

About Cottrill's Pharmacy

Our professional experts support our patients every step of the way through clinical, administrative and pharmacy services designed to help patients and providers manage chronic medical conditions effectively. The Cottrill's team is comprised of highly regarded individuals with expertise and experience in the fields of medicine, managed care, nursing, pharmaceuticals, pharmacy services, reimbursement, authorizations, legislation and community outreach. Through this patient centered team approach, Cottrill's SP can assure patients, providers, manufacturers and payers that they are receiving the highest level of care and expertise available. www.cottrillspharmacy.com

About CSI Pharmacy

Clinical Specialty Infusions (CSI) Pharmacy is a nationwide specialty pharmacy, founded by pharmacists, dedicated to servicing patients with chronic and rare illnesses requiring complex care. We are invested in improving the health—and the lives—of the people we serve by offering expert clinicians, passionate advocates, committed healthcare partners and strategic reimbursement experts. Our goal is to optimize patient outcomes, while treating patients as if they were members of our family.

About Citus Health

Citus Health is a digital health transformation leader that automates critical post-acute care services to reduce per-patient costs and increase patient satisfaction. Led by a post-acute care nurse with domain expertise and internationally recognized med tech expert, Citus Health delivers the only comprehensive on-demand digital and mobile solution set that transforms archaic processes to set a new standard of patient care and engagement. For more information, visit citushealth.com.

About MHA

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) is a leading health care services and software company that offers a growing portfolio of services and solutions to support the diverse and complex needs of the alternate site health care provider. MHA provides expertise in Group Purchasing, Managed Care and Payor Contracting, Reimbursement Management, Specialty Pharmacy Solutions, Pharmaceutical Data Analytics, Consultant Pharmacy Software and Legislative Advocacy. Through the delivery of innovative health care services and solutions, MHA helps Members increase operational efficiency, maximize business growth and provide optimum care for their patients. For more information, visit www.mhainc.com.

For More Information Contact:

Elisabeth Overend

VP of Marketing

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc.

800-642-3020 X9374

eoverend@mhainc.com

SOURCE Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA)

Related Links

http://www.mhainc.com

