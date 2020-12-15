Growing Older Population Drives Demand Opportunities in Anal Irrigation Systems Market, Players Focus on New Product Development Activities: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growing older population all across the globe, the possibilities of this population base to get infected with numerous diseases has increased. One of such health condition specifically found in older patient pool is fecal incontinence. Major healthcare provides are growing use of anal irrigation systems in the treatment of this health condition. Key reasons for this increased demand are the presence of innovative models and less complicated structure of these systems.

Analysts at TMR highlight that the global anal irrigation systems market will account for ~US$ 380 Mn by 2027. Growing efforts of market players toward product development activities is likely to play a key role in the growth of the market for anal irrigation systems in the years ahead.

Key Findings of Anal Irrigation Systems Market Report

The global anal irrigation systems market is slated to expand at a moderate CAGR of ~3% during forecast period 2019–2027.

This suggests that the market will gather the valuation of ~US$ 380 Mn by the end of assessment period.

Total valuation of market for anal irrigation systems was ~US$ 300 Mn during 2018.

Of all end-users, hospitals was dominant segment in the anal irrigation systems market during 2018.

Europe was dominant region in the market during 2018.

Asia pacific anal irrigation systems market is likely to grow at rapid pace in the assessment period 2019–2027.

Anal Irrigation Systems Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The global anal irrigation systems market is predicted to trace upward curve of revenues on the back of increased older population worldwide.

Numerous government and non-government organizations across the world are taking initiatives toward growing awareness regarding anal irrigation systems. They are conducting various awareness programs to achieve this purpose. This factor is likely to fuel the expansion of the global anal irrigation systems market.

Majority of population living with various neurological health conditions is more likely to face fecal incontinence issues. Thus, growing number of this patient-pool is predicted to boost sales in the global anal irrigation systems market in the years ahead.

The anal irrigation systems market is gaining promising growth opportunities on the back of continuous research and development activities by market enterprises. The main focus of these moves is to improve the quality of anal irrigation systems they offer.

While many vendors are growing interest in the development of devices that provide comfort to patients, they are also concentrating on the development of less complicated structure of device.

Anal Irrigation Systems Market: Competitive Assessment

The companies operating in the global anal irrigation systems market are using diverse strategies to gain the leading market position. Some of the key strategies utilized by stakeholders include mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

Moving forward, many enterprises in the market for anal irrigation systems are eyeing product launch activities. On the back of all these activities, the global anal irrigation systems market is estimated to grow at stupendous pace during assessment period of 2019 to 2027.

The list of important companies working in the anal irrigation systems market includes B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, Becton, ConvaTec Group plc, Aquaflush Medical Limited, Dickinson and Company (BD), Wellspect HealthCare (a Dentsply Sirona Company), Consure Medical, and MBH-International A/S.

The anal irrigation systems market can be segmented as follows:

Product

Mini Devices

Cone Devices

Balloon Catheter Devices

Bed Systems

Patient

Children

Adults

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Rehabilitation Centers

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

