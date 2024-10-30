Growing over 200% y/y, Safe Security Is Recognized in Fortune Magazine's Cyber 60 List of the 60 Fastest-Growing Cybersecurity Startups Globally

The honor caps a year of innovation when Safe Security has become a category leader in Cyber Risk Quantification, diversifying into Vulnerability Management and Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in the same Safe platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune, the global business magazine, in collaboration with Lightspeed Ventures, has named Safe Security to its prestigious Fortune Cyber 60 list of the 60 fastest-growing startups in cybersecurity after reviewing a pool of hundreds of contenders.

Safe Security is disrupting the two most legacy markets in cybersecurity - GRC and TPRM. The SAFE One platform offers comprehensive first- and third-party cyber risk management within the same platform. Safe recently launched its GenAI Agent SAFE X , accessible via a mobile app that helps drive data into decision into actions.

With more than 4,000 cybersecurity tools available, security leaders are inundated with alerts and dashboards. The SAFE One platform overcomes this fragmented view of risk with a seamless integration from cybersecurity telemetry across an organization's environment, coupled with active monitoring for threats. SAFE One aligns cyber risk management to business context, enabling a culture of risk-based decision making.

"We are grateful for this honor from Fortune and Lightspeed Ventures," said Safe Security CEO Saket Modi. "We are disrupting a $10B legacy market (GRC + TPRM) with data, automation and AI, all wrapped around an insanely great product. It's a solution that's grounds up built for CISOs and their executive teams to drive actions to mitigate risks in the most efficient way possible. Growing at over 200% y/y, we are just getting started."

About Safe Security

Safe Security is the leader in the AI-driven cyber risk management market. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Safe has experienced >200% ARR growth year-over-year consecutively for the last two years and has raised over $75M. Hundreds of customers are live today on safe's platform, including the likes of Netflix, Fidelity, Novartis, Expedia, Chevron, among others Visit safe.security and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube .

