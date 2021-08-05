Growing Packaging, Automotive, and Construction Industries Creates Promising Growth Avenues in Performance Minerals Additives Market, States TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance mineral additives are gaining impetus across a wide range of end-user industries such as building and construction, packaging, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, automotive, food & beverages, oil & gas, energy & power, and home care and personal care. Noteworthy growth in the product use by all these industries is creating sizable sales opportunities in the performance minerals additives market.

Calcium carbonate, bentonite, mica, kaolin, quartz, perlite, feldspar mineral, talc, refined clay, and halloysite are some of the key examples of performance mineral additives.

The global performance minerals additives market is expected to expand at 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2021–2031, according to researchers at Transparency Market Research.

Performance Minerals Additives Market: Key Findings

Research and Development Activities Toward Robust Polyolefin Compatibilization Technology

The concept of incorporation of various properties of virgin plastics into recycled plastic is quite a complex process. Thus, the enterprises operating in the performance minerals additive market can grow efforts toward the research and development activities, which are focused on robust polyolefin compatibilization technology. With these research activities, enterprises will be able to develop additives, which may help recycled plastics to reproduce the properties of virgin plastics.

Plastic Application: Potential Dominant Segment in Performance Minerals Additives Market

Performance mineral additives are increasingly utilized in many applications including plastics production, owing to a variety of advantages they offer. The use of performance mineral additives in the plastic materials production allows for incorporation of various properties such as thermal conductivity or high electrical conductivity in them. Thus, the performance mineral additives help in strengthening the functional quality of plastics.

The demand for plastics is increasing from all across the globe day by day. Owing to this scenario, the global performance minerals additives market will experience dominance of plastic application segment in the years ahead.

Performance Minerals Additives Market: Growth Boosters

Owing to the easy availability of performance mineral additives, the prices of these products are growing at a sluggish pace. As a result, the product is available at cheaper rates. Thus, the cost-effectiveness of performance mineral additives is one of the key factors boosting their adoption at rapid pace.

Major players in the global performance minerals additives market are focused on execution of many key tactics such as joint ventures, mergers, and collaborations. All these efforts are helping enterprises in maintaining their prominent market position. This aside, many players in the market are growing focus on product innovation of performance minerals additives.

Over the period of past few years, there is noteworthy growth in the use of minerals in the cosmetics and personal care industry. As a result, the demand for additives utilized for improving the performance of such products is increasing. Thus increased sales of cosmetics and personal care products is likely to translate into increased demand avenues in the global performance minerals additives market in the future years.

The demand for plastics is increasing at prominent pace in many developing regions such as Asia Pacific . Owing to this factor, the Asia Pacific performance minerals additives market is projected to shows expansion at a CAGR of over 6.5% during forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Performance Minerals Additives Market: Some of the Key Players

The report profiles some key players working in the performance minerals additives market. This list includes following names:

LKAB Minerals

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Dicalite Management Group, Inc.

GLC Minerals, LLC

Imerys

EP Minerals

ORGANIC INDUSTRIES PVT LTD.

Bharat Mines and Minerals

Kutch Minerals

Upreti Talc Pvt. Ltd.

Global Performance Minerals Additives Market: Segmentation

Performance Minerals Additives Market, by Type

Bentonite

Calcium Carbonate

Kaolin

Mica

Perlite

Quartz

Talc

Feldspar Mineral

Halloysite

Refined Clay

Others(including Limestone and Gypsum)

Performance Minerals Additives Market, by Application

Plastics

Rubber

Lubricants

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Glass

Ceramics

Others(including Dietary Supplement)

Performance Minerals Additives Market, by End-use Industry

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Agriculture

Food & Beverages

Home Care & Personal Care

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Others

Performance Minerals Additives Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Norway



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Oceania



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



North Africa



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

