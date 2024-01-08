Growing Popularity of Aqua Sports in Developed Countries Fueling Sales of Aqua Gym Equipment to grow at a 5.40% CAGR during 2024-2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

A surge in health consciousness and interest in low-impact fitness fuels the expanding aqua gym equipment market, according to a recent Future Market Insights study. The diverse health benefits, including cardiovascular improvement, muscle building, and enhanced flexibility, further drive industry growth. Explore the dynamics of this burgeoning market and uncover lucrative opportunities for stakeholders in our comprehensive FMI report.

The Rise of Aqua Gym:

Aqua gym, also known as water aerobics, is making waves in the fitness world as people discover its unique blend of physical and mental benefits. Think of it as a refreshing spin on land-based exercise, where movements become playful and fluid due to the supportive buoyancy of water.

Aqua Gym (Water Aerobics) Equipment Market Overview: 2024 to 2034

The valuation for the Global Aqua Gym Equipment Market was around US$ 656.2 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1,169.2 million by 2034. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.40% over the forecast period.

The prevalence of obesity and arthritis and an increase in the incidences of joint illnesses in the aging population are expected to drive the aqua gym equipment market over the forecast period. The growing popularity of aqua sports in developed countries is likely to generate appealing opportunities for players in the global aqua gym equipment market.

To increase their aqua gym equipment market share, most vendors are producing unique items that address specific training goals. Due to the increased interest in sports and physical training, the aqua gym equipment market is likely to grow in the near future. Furthermore, the increased investment in aqua therapies is increasing demand for aqua gym equipment.

Water training is being adopted by an increasing number of professional football players and other sportsmen to supplement their exercises and improve their aerobic capacity and strength. This is likely to increase the value of the aqua gym equipment market throughout the forecast period.

The frequent type of arthritis is osteoarthritis, which is a common illness among the elderly. Osteoarthritis of the hip and knee causes symptoms such as pain, stiffness, limited range of motion, and trouble performing everyday physical activities.

Product innovation is another factor that contributes to the expansion potential of the market. Advances in technology, such as the release of apps that connect to equipment and provide vital updates on bodily performance, are projected to create substantial potential in the industry.

"Consumer awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, as well as the importance of weight-bearing workouts, is driving market growth. The sector is fueled by the numerous health benefits associated with aqua gyms, such as cardiovascular endurance, muscle strength and flexibility, and others," says Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global aqua gym equipment market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.40% and reach a valuation of US$ 1,169.2 million by 2034.

by 2034. The United States market is anticipated to register a 3.80% CAGR during the forecast period.

market is anticipated to register a 3.80% CAGR during the forecast period. China is significantly driving the global market with an expected CAGR of 5.50% through 2034.

is significantly driving the global market with an expected CAGR of 5.50% through 2034. The market in Australia is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 6.20% over the forecast period.

Competitive landscape

The aqua gym equipment market players are continuously focusing on the production of innovative equipment and systems. They are diversifying their product portfolios to cater to a wide range of consumer preferences and fitness needs. Top aqua gym equipment brands include cutting-edge technology, materials, and designs to stay ahead of the competition.

Leading Aqua Gym Equipment Manufactures:

Acquapole S.A.S.



HydroWorx



Aqua Sphere



Aqualogix Fitness



N-Fox Sport



Beco Beermann GmbH & Co. KG



Aqua Fitness Pool



WaterRower



AquaFit Products

AquaJogger



AquaLungs International



Finis, Inc.



Speedo International Ltd.



TYR Sport, Inc.



Arena Group



AquaFit International



WATAFIT

Recent Development

In 2023, Acquapole S.A.S. introduced a new line of aqua exercise equipment, which includes resistance bands, buoyancy belts, and aquatic dumbbells.

In 2023, Speedo International developed a strategic alliance with the Finnish Swimming Association and swim teams in collaboration with the sports store Intersport Sello. This collaboration has successfully enhanced Speedo's market footprint by increasing its regional operations.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Consumer Products Domain:

