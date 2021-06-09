Growing Population, Increased Demand for Healthcare Services and Technological Advancement to Drive Health Tech Market in Indonesia: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Demand for health tech is expected to increase as the population of Indonesia gets more tech savvy and shifts from traditional methods to modern health tech services.

Entry of international health tech players into the Indonesian market is expected to drive the demand further, as the government begins to promote health tech services and thus, the market becomes more organized.

Increasing Demand for Doctors: The demand for General Practitioners, Specialized Doctors and other healthcare practitioners has increased over the years on these platforms. Supporting this trend, domestic platforms are partnering with more no. of doctors to provide availability of doctors across their platforms for the end users. As the spending budget of hospitals and clinics increases, it is expected that more healthcare IT solutions providers will enter the market, driving the demand. This will also ensure high increase in revenues in the industry.

Increased focus on Innovation: As market awareness increases, the health tech service providers are focusing more on product innovation. Digital health is helping address challenges in Indonesia's healthcare system. Digital health solutions, such as e-pharmacies and online consultations increase access to quality health services in rural and remote areas of Indonesia. Tele-CTG is a new and upcoming service that would be provided by major health tech platforms in Indonesia over coming years.

Continuous Growing Demand of Digital Solutions: Increased urbanization & standard of living there has been a shift in consumer preferences with a rising need for digital services across various sectors. Digital health is growing quickly in Indonesia, as it is globally. In the last 4-5 years, a range of digital health companies and digital health solutions have emerged in Indonesia. Indonesia's large and geographically dispersed population provides a strong user base for Indonesia's emerging digital health applications. Indonesia's technologically engaged youth population provides a large customer base for digital businesses.

The report titled "Indonesia Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025-Lack of Medical Staff and Protective Gear to Lean on Healthcare Startups in Indonesia" by Ken Research suggested that the health tech market is expected to grow at a double digit positive CAGR. Technological advancements and availability of various services on these platforms is driving the health tech market in Indonesia. The health tech sales revenue in Indonesia is expected to grow over the next few years owing to introduction of new international players in the country and increase in product awareness amongst the rising population.

Key Segments Covered:-

By Product

E-Pharmacy Market

Online Consultation Market

Healthcare IT Solutions Market

Appointment Booking Market

Product Type

E-Pharmacy Market

Order Split (Prescribed, OTC and Others)



Order Platform (Mobile and Web)



Cities ( Jakarta , Bandung, Surabaya and others)

, Bandung, and others) Online Consultation Market

Mode of Consultation (Chat, Audio, Video)



Type of Doctor (General and Specialized)



Cities ( Jakarta , Bandung, Surabaya and Others)

, Bandung, and Others) Healthcare IT Solutions Market

End Users (Hospitals, Clinics and Pharmacies)



Products (HMS, CMS, PMS, EMR)



Type of Payment (Subscription, per-invoice)



Cities ( Jakarta , Surabaya , Medan , others)

, , , others) Appointment Booking Market

Destination (Hospitals, Clinics)



Type of Doctor (General, specialized, dentist)



Cities ( Jakarta , Tangerang , Surabaya and others)

, , and others)

Booking Platform (Mobile, web)

Key Target Audience:-

Healthcare Professionals

Hospitals

Clinics

Health Tech Industry

Investors

Venture Capitalists

Doctors

Online Consultation Startups

E-Health Platforms

Appointment Booking Platforms

Healthcare startups

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2017-2020P

2017-2020P Forecast Period: 2020P–2025F

Companies Covered:-

1. Online Consultation

Halodoc

Alodokter

TanyaDok (Atoma Medical)

GrabHealth(Good Doctor Technology)

Konsula

SehatQ

YesDok

2. E-Pharmacy

K24Klik (Apotek K24)

Halodoc

GoApotik (PT GUE)

Prosehat (Atoma Medical)

SehatQ

GrabHealth (Good Doctor Technology)

3. Healthcare IT Solutions

Medico

Medigo

Konsula

OmniCare

Assit.ID

Periksa.ID

Bridge Tech Solutions

Elitser IT Solutions

4. Appointment Booking

Alodokter

Halodoc

Konsula

BookDoc

OkaDoc

SehatQ

GrabHealth (Good Doctor Technology)

Practor

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Indonesia Health Tech Market Introduction

Indonesia Health Teh Market Size, 2017-2020P

Indoneisa Health Tech Market Segmentation, 2017-2020P (GMValue on the basis of type of product – E-Pharmacy, Online Consultation, Healthcare IT Solutions and Appointment booking)

Detailed Analysis on Indonesia E-Pharmacy Market ( BY GMV - By Order Split on the basis of Prescribed drugs, OTC drugs, Medical devices and other products, By city – Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others, By Order platform – Mobile application and web browser, By No. of Orders - By Order Split on the basis of Prescribed drugs, OTC drugs, Medical devices and other products, By city – Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others, By Order platform – Mobile application and web browser)

Detailed Analysis on Indonesia Online Consultation Market (By No. of Consultations: By Mode of Consultation – Chat, Video and Audio, By Type of Doctor – General practitioner and Specialized Doctor, By City – Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others, By GMV - By Mode of Consultation – Chat, Video and Audio, By Type of Doctor – General practitioner and Specialized Doctor, By City – Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others)

, Bandung, and Others, By GMV - By Mode of Consultation – Chat, Video and Audio, By Type of Doctor – General practitioner and Specialized Doctor, By City – , Bandung, and Others) Detailed Analysis on Indonesia Healthcare IT Solutions Market (By GMV – By end users – Hospitals, Clinics and Drug Stores, By Payment Methods – Subscription and Per-Invoice, By Product Type – Software and IT Services)

Detailed Analysis on Indonesia Appointment Booking Market (By GMV – By Destination – Hospitals and clinics, By city – Jakarta, Tangerang, Surabaya and others, by platform – Mobile app and web browser, By type of Doctor – General Practitioner, Dentist and Specialized Doctor, By no. of Appointments -By Destination – Hospitals and clinics, By city – Jakarta, Tangerang, Surabaya and others, by platform – Mobile app and web browser, By type of Doctor – General Practitioner, Dentist and Specialized Doctor)

Trends and Developments in Indonesia Health Tech Market

Health Tech Market (Future Projections on Regulatory Landscape in Indonesia Health Tech Market

Health Tech Market Target End Users (target End users for the E-Pharmacy segment, online consultation segment, healthcare IT solutions segment and the appointment booking segment)

Comparative Landscape in Indonesia Health Tech Market

Health Tech Market Indonesia Health Tech Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2020P-2025F (GMValue on the basis of type of product – E-Pharmacy, Online Consultation, Healthcare IT Solutions and Appointment booking)

International Success Case Study for Indonesia Health Tech Market

Indonesia Health Tech Market

Health Tech Market

Indonesia Health Tech

Indonesia Digital Health

Indonesia M-Health Market

Indonesia E-Health Market

Indonesia E-Health Market

Indonesia E-Health Industry

Indonesia Digital Health Industry

Indonesia E-Pharmacy Market

Online Pharmacy Market In Indonesia

Indonesia E-Pharmacy Industry

Indonesia Online Pharmacy Market

Indonesia Online Delivery Of Drugs

Indonesia Online Drug Stores

Indonesia Online Consultation Market

Indonesia Online Consultation Industry

Indonesia Telemedicine Market

Telemedicine Market In Indonesia

Online Consultation Market

Indonesia Online Doctor Consultation Market

Indonesia Chat Doctor Market

Indonesia Video Consultation Market

Indonesia Mobile Health Market

Indonesia Mobile Consultation Market

Indonesia Hospital IT Market

Indonesia Clinic IT Market

Indonesia Drug Store IT Market

Indonesia Healthcare IT Industry

Indonesia Doctor Appointment Market

Doctor Appointment Market Indonesia

Indonesia Digital Health Market

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Indonesia Health Tech Market

