Growing Preference for Personalized Nutrition among Customers to Surge Lactic Acid Bacteria Market at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising demand for natural, functional ingredients is driving a 6.1% CAGR in the global lactic acid bacteria market, predicts Future Market Insights (FMI). This trend reflects consumer preferences for gut-healthy alternatives. Dive deeper into the intricate dynamics of this burgeoning market and uncover compelling stakeholder opportunities in our comprehensive FMI report.

NEWARK, Del. , Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Lactic Acid Bacteria Market is set to be valued at US$ 1,163.6 million in 2024. The market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period and reach a value of US$ 2,112.5 million by 2034.

Growing Factors of Lactic Acid Bacteria Market

The global lactic acid bacteria (LAB) market is experiencing substantial growth and diversification due to several key factors, such as growing consumer awareness, expanding applications, technological advancements, and favorable regulations. Moreover, the demand for natural and clean-label food products is rising.

Consumers are actively seeking minimally processed, additive-free options. LAB plays a crucial role in the fermentation of foods and beverages, offering a natural means of preservation and flavor enhancement. This aligns well with the clean-label trend.

LAB strains are used as probiotics in several products to support digestive health and immunity. Additionally, lactic acid bacteria are pivotal in industrial processes, contributing to lactic acid production.

The emergence of personalized nutrition is expected to drive the lactic acid bacteria market further. Tailoring probiotics and fermented foods to individual needs based on gut microbiome analysis is becoming more prevalent.

The development of novel delivery formats for lactic acid bacteria, such as capsules, powders, and fortified foods, is expected to surge market demand. This allows consumers to incorporate lactic acid bacteria into their daily routines conveniently. Regulatory bodies are increasingly involved in setting standards and guidelines for probiotics and health claims associated with LAB.

Key Takeaways from the Report-

The global lactic acid bacteria market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 2,112.5 million in 2034.

in 2034. The market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The United States is projected to have a market valuation of US$ 815.4 million in 2034.

is projected to have a market valuation of in 2034. Functional beverages are expected to dominate the lactic acid bacteria market with a market valuation of US$ 733.0 million in 2034.

in 2034. Germany is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 287.3 million in 2034.

is projected to reach a market valuation of in 2034. India is estimated to have a value CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

"Key trends driving market growth include the increasing use of lactic acid bacteria in pharmaceuticals, the growing popularity of fermented foods & beverages, and rising demand for functional drinks and plant-based products. Additionally, the integration of lactic acid bacteria in personalized nutrition and the development of novel delivery formats are expected to propel the market's expansion further," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Lactic Acid Bacteria Industry Research Coverage

Attribute Details Estimated Value (2024) US$ 1,163.6 million Projected Value (2034) US$ 2,112.5 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 6.1 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Lactic Acid Bacteria Industry Analysis US$ million for Value and MT for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa Key Countries Covered • United States • Canada • Brazil • Mexico • Germany • United Kingdom • France • Italy • Spain • Nordic • Russia • Poland • China • India • Thailand • Indonesia • Australia and New Zealand • Japan • GCC countries • North Africa • South Africa • Others Key Segments Covered • By Strain Type: • Lactobacillus o Lactobacillus Rhamnosus o Lactobacillus Acidophilus o Lactobacillus Reuteri o Lactobacillus Paracasei o Lactobacillus Casei o Lactobacillus Plantarum o Others (Lactobacillus Gasseri, Latilactobacillus Sakei, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus) • Bifidobacterium o Bifidobacterium Infantis o Bifidobacterium Lactis o Bifidobacterium Longum • Bacillus Licheniformis o Bacillus Subtilis o Bacillus Coagulans o Bacillus Amyloliquefaciens o Others(Bacillus Licheniformis) • Lactococcus Lactis • Streptococcus • Pediococcus Acidilactici • Enterococcus Faecium By End-use Application: Functional Beverages

More about Competitive Landscape & Recent Developments

Mergers and acquisitions offer businesses several advantages by pooling resources, expertise, and customer bases, enabling access to new technology, distribution channels, manufacturing facilities, and talent. This synergy boosts operational efficiency, reduces costs, and expands market reach. Simultaneously, leading players are directed toward launching new products to meet evolving consumer demands, stay competitive, attract and retain customers, and increase market share.

In 2023, Nissin introduced Bifidobacterium N708 Tablets and Bifidobacterium N61 Tablets, targeting gut health and cognitive function.

Nissin introduced Bifidobacterium N708 Tablets and Bifidobacterium N61 Tablets, targeting gut health and cognitive function. In March 2022 , Duo Maomao, a new generation of children's food and beverage brands, introduced a lactic acid bacteria fermented fruit juice beverage.

Future Market Insights (FMI) has released an objective assessment of the global market, presenting past demand data from 2019 to 2022 and projecting forecast statistics for the 2024 to 2034 period.

The study incorporates compelling insights on strain type (Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Bacillus licheniformis, Lactococcus lactis, Streptococcus, Pediococcus acidilactici and Enterococcus faecium), end-use application (functional beverages, dairy, sauerkraut, kimchi, sourdough bread, alcoholic beverages, carbonated soft drinks, baby food, infant formula, bakery, confectionery, savory snacks, fruit preparations, sweet spreads, meat, seafood products, plant-based products, ready meals, instant food and sauces, dressings, seasoning), functionality (fermentation enhancer, preservative, acidifier, taste enhancer, probiotic health benefits, textural enhancements, flavor development, improved nutritional profile, pH control, starter cultures, reduction of antinutrients and production of bioactive compounds), and region.

