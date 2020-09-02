Growing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis to Drive Viscosupplementation Market Forward from 2019 to 2027: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the global viscosupplementation market will grow at a rate of about 7%, pulling up the market worth from about USD 2.6 billion in the year 2018 to about USD 4.8 billion by the end of the stated period.

Transparency Market Research notes, "Interplay of several growth factors is witnessed, keeping the market buoyant. Some of the notable trends and drivers include increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, introduction of new drugs, rapidly ageing population, and growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries."

Key Findings of Global Viscosupplementation Market Study:

Retail pharmacies segment under the distribution channel category is set to account for a notable share of the market over the forecast period

Animal segment under the source category of the report is anticipated to dominate the market and the non-animal segment is expected to chart high growth

Under the category of type, knee osteoarthritis segment is set to be a promising segment, contributing notably to growth in the market

Three injections segment will dominate growth in the product category over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Viscosupplementation Market:

There is a notable growth in number of knee osteoarthritis cases, creating a pressing need for development of novel and more effective drugs for management of pain

Growing geriatric population is a prominent contributing factors in the growth of global viscosupplementation market over the forecast period

There is a notable surge in demand for minimally invasive surgeries world over and this is fuelling growth in the market

Regional Analysis of Global Viscosupplementation Market:

In 2018, North America held a prominent market share and the trend is anticipated to continue into the forecast period

Surge in demand for minimally invasive surgery, introduction of new drugs in the market, and growing incidence of osteoarthritis is leading to growth in the region

High CAGR is set to be recorded by the Asia Pacific (APAC) region from 2019 to 2027 owing to high prevalence of osteoarthritis

Competitive Landscape of Global Viscosupplementation Market:

Transparency Market Research has covered top companies in its report on global viscosupplementation market. These companies include Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Ferring B.V., LG Chem, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, and Bioventus, Inc. The report also carries information on product portfolio, recent developments, financials, business strategies, and business segments.

It is quite pertinent to note here that in the vendor landscape of global viscosupplementation market, players that hold a majority share are Zimmer Biomet, Sanofi, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, and Anika Therapeutics Inc. These players are active and aggressive in terms of growth and use a host of measures to achieve the goal. These include increasing research and development activities, entering partnerships and collaborations, merging with or acquiring other companies. These do not come as a surprise as most players are focusing upon new product development and expanding reach to carve off a higher market share.

Global Viscosupplementation Market: Segmentation

Viscosupplementation Market, by Product Type

Single Injection



Three Injections



Five Injections

Viscosupplementation Market, by Application

Knee Osteoarthritis



Hip Osteoarthritis



Hand Osteoarthritis

Viscosupplementation Market, by Source

Animal



Non-animal

Viscosupplementation Market, by Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies



Hospital Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Viscosupplementation Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Israel





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Osteoarthritis Drugs Market: Rise in R&D expenditure, increased prevalence of osteoarthritis across the globe, increased geriatric population, rise in awareness regarding degenerative bone diseases in developing countries, and rich pipeline of innovative treatment options are some factors that are expected to boost the global osteoarthritis drugs market during the forecast period.

Hip Replacement Implants Market: The global hip replacement implants market is estimated to be driven by rise in geriatric population and augmented demand for hip arthroplasty/replacement surgical procedures. In addition, high incidences of lower extremity conditions like various hip ailments, osteoporosis, and Osteoarthritis (OA) are further likely to bolster the growth of the global hip replacement implants market.

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market: The global orthopedic biomaterials market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. The market growth can be largely attributed to the ascending demand for orthopedic implants, surge in the number of sports-related injuries, noteworthy advancements in technology, and growth in the number of research and development activities.

