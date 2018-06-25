Growing Student Population Provides Opportunities to Educational Publishers

STAMFORD, Conn., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising birth rates, immigration and expanding access to prekindergarten are driving an increase in the U.S. PreK-12 student population. Enrollment in public elementary and secondary schools has trended upward, increasing 7.5% from 46.9 million students in 2000 to 50.4 million students in 2015, according to the National Center for Education Statistics of the U.S. Department of Education. Between fall 2015 and fall 2027, total public school enrollment in prekindergarten through grade 12 is projected to increase by 3% to 52.1 million students.

"Enrollment increases are good news for providers of educational technology, content and services as they point to a larger student population needing resources," said Karen Meaney, a senior analyst in Simba Information's Education Group and primary editor of that group's new report PreK-12 Enrollment & Demographics, 2018-2019. "To take maximum advantage of the opportunities represented, it is helpful to look at where the growth is occurring both geographically and within student subgroups."

PreK-12 Budget & Policy Outlook, 2018-2019 taps information from trusted third-party sources to provide information about public and private school enrollment over time, with additional data on enrollment in charter schools, virtual schools and blended schools.

The report tracks changes in the populations of student subgroups, including English-language learners, students living in poverty and the youngest learners enrolled in preschool.

