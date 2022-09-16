Growing Support and Awareness Programs by Governments Is Expected to Drive the Social and Emotional Learning Market at a CAGR of ~22%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Social and Emotional Learning Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22% from 2022-2028 reaching over USD 8 billion by 2028. The analysis has been segmented into Components (Solution and Services); Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises); End-User (Preschool, Elementary School, Middle & High School); Region/Country.

The Social and Emotional Learning market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Social and Emotional Learning market. The Social and Emotional Learning market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Social and Emotional Learning market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Social and emotional learning (SEL) describes the mindsets, skills, attitudes, and feelings that help students succeed in school, career, and life, such as a growth mindset, grit, and sense of belonging at school. Social-emotional learning is an important part of a well-rounded education. Research shows that SEL is an important lever for boosting academic achievement. Positive social-emotional skills are also correlated with improved attendance and reduced disciplinary incidents. Factors such as A faster pace of living and a shift to urban environments mean people need to engage with new ways of thinking and working and new people. Aging and more diverse populations and the dismantling of traditional social networks place additional emphasis on people's sense of trust, cooperation, and compassion driving the need for social and emotional learning.

Social and emotional learning positively influences and catering the interest of policymakers and researchers. Many Social and emotional skills have been shown to influence many important life outcomes, but also to influence the development and use of cognitive skills. Coupled with increased awareness of their malleability, and their growing relevance for the future world, these factors are driving the market size of SEL.

The global Social and Emotional Learning market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on components, the social and emotional learning market is segmented into solutions (SEL platform and SEL assessment tool), and services (consulting, deployment and integration, and training and support). Service category to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period. SEL service providers assist educational stakeholders in efficiently using SEL solutions. Services aim at training and developing expertise, providing timely upgradations for the software or platform, and helping customers integrate their software or platform with other educational solutions.

On the basis of deployment mode, the social and emotional learning market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. Among these, the cloud segment to hold a significant share in the market in 2020. As one SEL solution does not exist that can develop social and emotional skills rather advancing SEL will require sustained effort from a multifaceted ecosystem and to overcome the barriers that slow the development of SEL worldwide which escalated the need for cloud deployment.

Based on End-User, the social and emotional learning market has been classified into preschool, elementary school, middle & high school. The pres-school category is to witness higher adoption of social and emotional learning during the forecast period. As pre-school presents an important opportunity to support children's social and emotional development. Also, social and emotional learning programs help to improve child health and educational outcomes.

Social and Emotional Learning Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

APAC is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising government initiatives to promote the digital infrastructure and the growing proliferation of distance education and/or e-learning solutions. In addition, the presence of the highest number of leading manufacturers such as Panorama Education, Illuminate Education, and Committee for Children are majorly acting as catalyzing factors for the market development.

The major players targeting the market include

Aperture Education LLC

Committee For children

Emotional ABCs

Averi Inc.

Purpose prep. Academy

Rethink Ed

Social express Inc.

Everyday speech

Nearpod

Peekapak

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Social and Emotional Learning Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Social and Emotional Learning Market Report Coverage

