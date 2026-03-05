Growing Tomorrow: Reynolds American Commits to Invest $3.2 Billion by 2030 to Grow U.S. Manufacturing and Innovation

Investment supports more than 2,000 U.S. jobs while expanding manufacturing capacity and fueling innovation across a multicategory portfolio

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reynolds American companies (Reynolds American) announced a forward-looking commitment to invest more than $3.2 billion across its U.S. operations by 2030, reinforcing its long-term focus on value creation and American manufacturing. The investment began in 2024 and is expected to support more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs across Reynolds American's operations and U.S. supply network, including roles tied to recent manufacturing expansion and innovation initiatives.

The announcement marks the launch of Growing Tomorrow; Reynolds American's campaign focused on driving business performance and delivering sustainable returns. The campaign reinforces Reynolds American's position as a leading organization with the largest multicategory nicotine product portfolio in the U.S.

"Growing Tomorrow reflects the investments we're making today in American manufacturing and jobs," said David Waterfield, President and CEO of Reynolds American Inc. "By expanding manufacturing capabilities and strengthening our workforce, we're building on more than 150 years of investment in the U.S. economy to ensure our competitiveness for the future."

Growing Performance

Reynolds American's investment supports the organization's continued evolution toward a predominantly smokeless future, building on momentum in high-growth categories. The organization continues to expand its innovative smokeless portfolio with a multiyear investment focused on:

Modernizing and expanding U.S. manufacturing





Scaling innovation and production





Strengthening domestic supply chains





Advancing workforce capabilities and operational excellence

More than $200 million has already been invested in U.S. manufacturing over the past two years as part of this commitment.

Growing Innovation

Reynolds American's research and manufacturing hubs in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and operations in Clarksville, Tennessee play a central role in the organization's transformation, supporting a broad, science-led portfolio designed to meet the evolving preferences of adult nicotine consumers. Planned investments will further modernize facilities, expand production capabilities, and reinforce Reynolds American's competitive position for sustained performance.

Innovation remains foundational to that future. Reynolds American employs hundreds of scientists in Winston-Salem, supported by approximately $100 million in annual research and development investment, with the majority focused on innovative smokeless categories.

Growing Careers & Community

Today, Reynolds American employs more than 4,300 people across the U.S., with roles spanning advanced manufacturing, engineering, science, skilled operations, and corporate functions. Continued investment in technology, training, and workforce readiness extends the organization's economic impact beyond its direct operations through a broad U.S. supply network.

"Investing in growth means investing in people," said Borgia Walker, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Reynolds American Inc. "We're focused on building capabilities, expanding opportunity, and helping our employees grow meaningful careers as we grow business performance."

Reynolds American's impact extends beyond its direct business operations to agriculture and local economies nationwide. North Carolina, the nation's leading tobacco producing state, anchors this ecosystem, with farmers and agricultural partners remaining integral to the organization's success and domestic supply chain. In 2025, Reynolds American was the largest purchaser of U.S. tobacco leaf from American farmers.

Together, these investments reinforce Reynolds American's long-term strategy focused on disciplined growth, sustained returns, and shared value creation. This approach strengthens U.S. manufacturing, supports good-paying jobs, and helps build resilient communities.

Growing Tomorrow is how Reynolds American delivers on that commitment today and for decades to come.

About Reynolds American Inc. Reynolds American Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the global BAT Group and the U.S. parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc., American Snuff Company, LLC, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, and Modoral Brands Inc. References to "Reynolds American," "the group," "the company," "the organization," "we," "us," and "our" are simply for convenience and are not intended to imply or suggest that the subsidiaries' businesses are operated other than as separate, distinct businesses. To learn more about Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies, please visit www.reynoldsamerican.com .

SOURCE Reynolds American