Growing Trend of Miniaturized Electronic Devices Drives Growth in Global Single Layer FPC Technology Market

The future of the global single layer FPC technology market looks promising with opportunities in the computer/peripheral, telecommunication, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, aerospace and defense end use industries.

The global single layer FPC technology market is expected to reach an estimated $2.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing trend of miniaturized electronic devices and increasing demand for development of thinner, lighter, and denser FPC.

The study includes trends and forecast for the single layer FPC technology market by laminate material type, end use industry, and region, as follows:

Single Layer FPC Technology Market by Laminate Material Type:

Polyimide

Polyester

Others

Single Layer FPC Technology Market by End Use Industry:

Computers/Peripherals

Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Single Layer FPC Technology Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that polyimide will remain the larger laminate material type segment over the forecast period because it offers excellent mechanical and electrical properties, thus making it ideal for use in flexible circuit boards.

Consumer electronics is expected to remain the largest end use industry segment due to growing demand for portable electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

APAC will remain the largest region due to growing demand for consumer electronic devices and telecommunication products and the presence of a large pool of skilled and cheap labor, which makes it an attractive location for manufacturing.

Features of the Single Layer FPC Technology Market

Market Size Estimates: Single layer FPC technology market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Single layer FPC technology market size by various segments, such as by laminate material type, end use industry, and region

Regional Analysis: Single layer FPC technology market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different laminate material types, end use industries, and regions for the single layer FPC technology market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the single layer FPC technology market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Single Layer FPC Technology Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, single layer FPC technology companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the single layer FPC technology companies profiled in this report include-

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)

NOK Corporation

Sumitomo Electric

Flexium Interconnect

Fujikura

Nitto Denko Corporation

Interflex

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Daeduck GDS

Compeq Samtec

