Growing Urban Class Becoming Driving Force for U.S. Energy Drinks Market Growth

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Growing consumer awareness regarding health benefits of natural and organic drinks has been driving the energy drinks market. Energy beverage consumption has turned into a status symbol, especially for youth. Such consumer behavior type is expected to drive further the overall market demand. Consumption of alcohol mixed with these energy beverages is quite popular in urban areas. Energy drinks have formed an integral part of social gatherings, parties, and celebrations. Substitute's availability is anticipated to provide a significant threat to industry growth. Energy drinks face stiff competition from aerated beverages, malted health drinks, and packaged juice. A report from Grand View Research projected that the U.S. energy drinks market size is expected to reach USD 26.93 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The report said: "Recent trends show that most of the manufacturers create product awareness through attractive advertising. These manufacturers sponsor major sports events. Red Bull undertakes marketing campaigns in major football events and Formula 1 car racing. They have been targeting the youth through extreme sports event. Distinguished sports personalities are endorsed to promote the brand. This kind of push strategy for increasing the global demand is very popular in energy drink market. The non-organic segment was the leading revenue contributor in 2016. Due to high initial market penetration and no specific focus on the target market, these products are projected to aid the market. At the same time, people lack awareness about the choice of products and these happen to be cheaper than their counterparts. However, there has been a trend of organic substances based products that have penetrated the market. Active companies in the markets this week include Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), Celsius Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: CELH), Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD).

Grand View Research continued: "People are realizing the importance of organic compounds in their consumption habits, this segment is expected to aid its growth in the U.S., eventually will increase the growth of organic energy drinks market exponentially over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle of young population are expected to trigger market growth of on-trade distribution channel over the forecast period. Increasing demand for convenience beverage and changing lifestyle in the region like workaholic culture, rising sports activities and increasing income are attributed to the market growth. The growing urban class has been the most attracting factor for the market growth in the U.S. The rising popularity of sports in the country has a huge potential for promoting their brand and create a sense of recognition and loyalty among the customers."

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) BREAKING NEWS: Splash Beverage Group Signs Distribution Agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev Distributor Heimark Distributing for TapouT in Southern California - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Heimark Distributing to distribute TapouT through the key Southern California markets.

Heimark Distributing, based in Indio, California, has been serving Southern California since its founding in 1937. Heimark services more than 1500 accounts in more than 60 cities across major portions of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group's Chairman and CEO , commented, "This latest distribution agreement marks our sixth distribution agreement since our November agreement with AB ONE, and is another example of how the credibility that partnership brought us is helping us with other distributors. Heimark, already a distributor of our Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco product lines, has been distributing for Anheuser- Busch, a subsidiary of AB-ONB, since 1963, and we are proud to have the TapouT product line added to Heimark's amazing portfolio of brands." CONTINUED… Read the Splash Beverage full press release by going to: https://splashbeveragegroup.com/investor/press/

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® recently said: Attention, caffeine enthusiasts: there is a brand new CELSIUS® flavor exclusively available at participating 7-Eleven® and Speedway® stores. Sparkling Mango Passionfruit CELSIUS energy drink is the perfect combination of sweet and tart that's great to enjoy on its own as an afternoon pick-me-up when you need some energy, or as the ideal beverage to pair with your favorite 7-Eleven snacks.

"Our customers are currently obsessed with CELSIUS, and they're always looking to try the latest and greatest flavor," said Brooke Hodierne, 7-Eleven vice president of merchandising. "We couldn't think of a better way to surprise and delight our energy fans than to offer them exclusive access to the Sparkling Mango Passionfruit flavor. We're excited to add this to our lineup of functional energy options and be a destination for CELSUIS customers."

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Anheuser-Busch InBev Finance Inc. ("ABIFI") is exercising its option to redeem the outstanding principal amounts of a series of notes.

The 2046 Notes will be redeemed in full on the relevant Redemption Date at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the 2046 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of the 2046 Notes to be redeemed to (but excluding) the relevant Redemption Date. Such redemption is pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, dated as of January 25, 2016, by and among ABIFI, AB InBev, the subsidiary guarantors named therein and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee (the "Base Indenture"), the Eighth Supplemental Indenture thereto, dated as of January 29, 2016 (the "Eighth Supplemental Indenture"), and the terms of the 2046 Notes. Capitalized terms used in this paragraph have the meanings assigned to such terms in the Base Indenture, the Eighth Supplemental Indenture and the terms of the 2046 Notes, as applicable.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) recently reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal first quarter ended January 2, 2022. GAAP results in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021 include items that are excluded from non-GAAP results. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

"This holiday quarter delivered strong revenue growth highlighted by incredible customer demand for Starbucks. As we enter the third year of this pandemic, our stores continue to play an important role as a community gathering place that offers safe, familiar and convenient experiences for our customers. Although demand was strong, this pandemic has not been linear, and the macro environment remains dynamic as we experienced higher-than-expected inflationary pressures, increased costs due to Omicron and a tight labor market. We remain focused on actions that drive both top and bottom line growth, including industry-leading investments to attract, train and retain the best talent for our stores as customer occasions increase," said Kevin Johnson, president and ceo.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, recently announced that it has entered into a brand authorization agreement with The Coca-Cola Company in the United States to bring the FRESCA® brand into beverage alcohol through the manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and launch of FRESCA™ Mixed – a new, distinctive line of spirit-based, ready-to-drink cocktails that are well-aligned to a number of emerging consumer trends.

"The Coca-Cola Company's FRESCA® brand is not only trusted by consumers, but also directly delivers on consumer preferences for refreshment, flavor, and convenience – attributes that also play well within beverage alcohol and where we can leverage our expertise," said Bill Newlands, Constellation's president and chief executive officer.

Adult Alternative Beverages, including ready-to-drink cocktails, represents nearly an $8 billion segment projected to grow at a 15-17 percent CAGR over the next three years, with trusted consumer brands commanding a significant share of the market, according to Constellation Brands market research.

