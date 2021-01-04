Growing Urbanization and Towering Traffic-Related Issues are Fueling Prodigious Demand Avenues in Cargo Bike Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent few years, there is remarkable growth in the use of cargo bike from all across the globe, specifically in developed countries. This growth is attributed to considerable awareness about the economical and environmental advantages of these vehicles. Owing to this factor, vendors from the global cargo bike market are projected to gather promising sales opportunities from several developed regions of the world.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR) highlight that the global cargo bike market is likely to expand at CAGR of ~15% during the assessment period of 2020–2030. Thus, the market is expected to reach to the valuation of over US$ 6.3 Bn by 2030.

The government bodies of many countries across the globe are growing focus toward encouraging for the use of environmental-friendly transportation mode. This scenario is promoting cargo bike manufacturers to design electric models. Owing to this factor, the global cargo bike market is slated to experience promising pace of expansion during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Cargo Bike Market: Major Takeaways

Cargo Manufacturers Focused on Innovating Products

The companies working in the global cargo bike market are increasing investments in research activities. This move is helping enterprises in the development of technologically advanced products. For instance, many players are in the process of developing self-driving cargo bikes. These products are intended to be used for executing delivery operations without any human involvement. This scenario shows that the global cargo bike market will gain prodigious expansion opportunities in the year ahead.

Growth in Number of Commercial Deliveries Spurs Demand for Cargo Bikes

The increased penetration of Internet all over the world has resulted into growing number of people shopping through online sales channels. As a result, there is considerable growth in the commercial deliveries worldwide. This factor is creating prominent sales opportunities in the global cargo bike market.

Cargo Bike Market: Growth Boosters

Cargo bikes are gaining huge popularity in recent few years. This scenario is due to the ability of these vehicles to provide high user convenience together with minimum requirement of maintenance. Apart from this, one of the important factors pushing the adoption of cargo bikes is rising traffic-related issues in many urban regions of the world. Owing to all these factors, there is remarkable growth in demand for products from the global cargo bike market from developed countries.

The government bodies of many countries worldwide are taking initiatives to minimize the negative impact of increased number of vehicles and growing urbanization in the world. Many government as well as non-government bodies across the globe are utilizing the cargo bike services for several disaster relief activities. This factor is likely to boost demand opportunities in the global cargo bike market in the years ahead.

Cargo Bike Market: Well-Established Participants

The report profiles following important players operating in the cargo bike market:

Butchers & Bicycles

BMW Group

Energica Motor Company

Govecs Group

Cezeta

Douze Factory SAS

Hero Electric

Harley Davidson

KTM AG

Johammer E-Mobility GmbH

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

