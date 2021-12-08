Growing Use of Solvents and Additives in Multiple Industries to Drive Propylene Carbonate Market to US$ 642.5 Mn by 2031, notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propylene carbonate is used in the making of solvents. There have been a rising demand for cosmetics and cleansers °reasers, and both of them make use of solvents extensively. Hence, the production of propylene carbonate is increasing in a number of countries, which is likely to work in the favor of the global propylene carbonate market during the forecast period.

Propylene carbonate comes with a high degree of polarity, making it ideal for creating a solvation shell of lithium ions. A conductive electrolyte is made by the solvation shell surrounding lithium-ion. It is commonly utilized as an electrolyte in lithium batteries due to its high permittivity. Growth in demand for Li-ion batteries and rise in popularity of electric vehicles are two significant drivers expected to propel the global propylene carbonate market in the near future.

The global propylene carbonate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The market is expected to reach the valuation of US$ 642.5 Mn by 2031.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35435

Key Findings of Market Report

Increasing Use in Additives and Solvents to Fuel Demand for Propylene Carbonate

Propylene carbonate is a clear polar solvent with a high flash point and boiling point. Manufacturers in the propylene carbonate market are concentrating on applications that need high purity or a water-white product. LyondellBasell is expanding its propylene carbonate range of products, which can be utilized as isocyanate and solvent for unsaturated polyester resin cleaning.

Propylene carbonate is useful for baked coatings as well as various other applications that need a gradual release of solvent. It is used in coatings as a reactive diluent and improves the characteristics of paints &coatings by reducing viscosity. The rise in demand for coatings globally is expected to foster the growth of the propylene carbonate market. The demand for low-VOC solvents such as propylene carbonate is likely to benefit from the restrictions controlling VOC level in coatings. Propylene carbonate is a VOC-exempt material under various regions regulations.

Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=35435

Textile dye carriers and cleaning applications are helping propylene carbonate manufacturers expand their income sources. Propylene carbonate is increasingly being utilized in applications, such as lithium battery electrolytes, polar additive for clay gellants, and foundry.

Market Players to Observe Increase in Revenue Sources Due to Rise in Coating Applications

Manufacturers are observing a boost in income prospects with rise in the number of coating applications. BASF SE is ramping up production of propylene carbonate in order to increase income from coating applications such as phenol resins, polyurethanes, and polyester wire enamels, among others.

The demand for textile manufacturing and cleansers, crop protection formulations, and pharmaceutical processing solvents is likely to aid in the expansion of global propylene carbonate market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=35435

Propylene Carbonate Market: Growth Drivers

Demand for cosmetics is likely to propel the growth of the propylene carbonate market, as it is commonly used in the composition of cosmetics, which include lipsticks, eye shadow, mascara, and various skin cleaning products

Given the excellent features of lithium-ion batteries, it is increasingly being used in different electric vehicles such as passenger vehicles, bikes, electric buses, and trucks. Use of electric vehicles is encouraged by different governments, which is expected to drive the propylene carbonate market.

Growing inclination toward environmental sustainability is likely to drive the usage of propylene carbonate as an organic solvent in paints and coatings, which is projected to boost its demand in the near future

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=35435<ype=S

Propylene Carbonate Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Huntsman International LLC.

Carl Roth GmbH

Haihang Industry

TCI Chemicals ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

BASF SE

Propylene Carbonate Market: Segmentation

Form

Pellet

Aqueous Dispersion/Emulsion

Film

Application

Solvents

Binders and Adhesives & Coatings

Li Batteries

Cleaners and Degreasers

Textile Dyeing

Biodegradable Plastics

Ceramics

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:

Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ground-and-precipitated-calcium-carbonate-market.html

Magnesium Carbonate Minerals Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/magnesium-carbonate-minerals-market.html

Ammonium Bicarbonate Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ammonium-bicarbonate-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/polypropylene-carbonate-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research