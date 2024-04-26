Growing Wilmington-Based Alera Health Named a Great Employer in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alera Health, a leader in population health management integrating behavioral healthcare, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina by Best Companies Group.

The 2024 Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina list, curated by Best Companies Group, showcases companies that excel in cultivating positive corporate cultures, offering extensive training and development opportunities, providing competitive salary and benefits packages, and ensuring overall employee satisfaction.

Alera Health

Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group, praised Alera Health and fellow honorees for their dedication to creating outstanding work environments. He emphasized, "Each winner on this list has created an extraordinary work environment that attracts, retains, and motivates top talent. The quality of the companies in the 2024 Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina list is truly commendable, as they have shown a clear commitment to their employees' satisfaction and development."

Alera Health extends its heartfelt gratitude to its dedicated employees. Executive Director of Corporate Operations & Development, Kye Gardner shared, "We could not do what we do without our people. It has been an honor to build this team over the last few years and maintain Alera's core values such as promoting professional development, fostering open communication, encouraging a passion for work, and enabling employees to make a meaningful impact. Our people believe in the work they do, and THAT is the true recognition of a Great Employer."

To celebrate this achievement, Best Companies Group hosted a virtual event on April 25, 2024, to honor and recognize the outstanding workplaces featured on the list. For more information about the 2024 Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina program and the complete list of winners, visit: https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/great-employers-to-work-for-in-north-carolina/winners/ .

About Alera Health:

Alera Health assembles and manages integrated systems of care (AKA ONEcare™ networks) for patients with primary and secondary behavioral health issues. Leveraging the Care Optimization Suite™ (COS), ONEcare providers receive "care alerts" that improve disease detection, anticipate crises, and enhance patient engagement. ONEcare networks have improved timely access by 10X and reduced unnecessary inpatient utilization by up to 50%. With over 150 organizations representing 15,000 clinicians nationwide, ONEcare networks saved over $200M in 2023, maximizing health outcomes for patients and value-based earnings for participants. For more information, please visit https://alerahealth.com.

About Best Companies Group:

Best Companies Group is an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing the best places to work worldwide. Through comprehensive employee surveys and rigorous evaluation criteria, Best Companies Group identifies companies that prioritize employee satisfaction and well-being. For more information, please visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com .

