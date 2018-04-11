Growler USA Partners with New Belgium Brewing in 'Blend Like a Brewer' Series

"At Growler USA, we're always looking to expand the selection and variety of craft beers we can offer our clients," said Jessica Salrin, Director of marketing at Growler USA. "With the rising trend of blending in the craft beer community, creating this program with the fourth-largest craft brewery in the U.S. is the ideal way to provide our customers with the flavorful new selections."

Growler USA will be blending brews with New Belgium Brewing's world-class beers to create the following selections:

Splash Out : Hop-forward, tangerine flavors of Citradelic meet the orange and coriander of Fat Tire Belgian White to create an easy-to-drink summery brew.

: Hop-forward, tangerine flavors of Citradelic meet the orange and coriander of Fat Tire Belgian White to create an easy-to-drink summery brew. Voodoo Sunrise : Featuring two of New Belgium's newest releases, Tartastic Strawberry Lemon Ale and Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA meet to create a hazy, hoppy and fruit-forward tropical infusion.

: Featuring two of New Belgium's newest releases, Tartastic Strawberry Lemon Ale and Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA meet to create a hazy, hoppy and fruit-forward tropical infusion. Citrus Smack: Light, floral and tropical the traditionally barrel aged Sour Saison meets Citradelic's tangerine hops in this refreshing blend.

Light, floral and tropical the traditionally barrel aged Sour Saison meets Citradelic's tangerine hops in this refreshing blend. Summer Sabbatical: France meets Belgium when La Folie and Belgian White blend to create a wheat ale, French oak-aged American sour.

"We're excited to bring the blended brew experience to a wider demographic through our partnership with Growler USA," said Nate Schmitt, New Belgium's Director of National Chain Sales. "Blending is a fantastic way to take two delicious New Belgium brews and create a third, completely unique beer. With spring now here, these blends offer the perfect way for beer drinkers to take part in the brewer's creative process."

Growler USA is a microbrew pub dedicated to offering only 100 percent American-made craft beverages and a food menu designed and engineered to celebrate the flavors of each drink. The brand has 21 locations across the country, each offering a variety of regional and nationally recognized beverages, and remains True to the Brew™ with up to 100 taps of craft beer, hard cider, draught wine, and hand-crafted non-alcoholic beverages such as root beer and kombucha tea.

The partnership between Growler USA and New Belgium will run for six weeks at participating locations. To learn more about Growler USA and find a location near you, visit www.growlerusa.com.

About Growler USA

Growler USA® – America's Microbrew Pub, launched in 2014, is a neighborhood gathering place dedicated to offering only American-made craft beverages and a menu designed to celebrate the unique flavors of each drink. With up to 100 taps of craft beer, hard cider, draught wine, root beer, and kombucha tea, Growler USA invites guests to enjoy craft beverages suiting their unique palate. For more information, visit GrowlerUSA.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit GrowlerUSAFranchise.com.

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing, makers of Fat Tire Belgian Style Ale and a host of Belgian-inspired beers, is recognized as one of Outside Magazine's Best Places to Work, one of the Wall Street Journal's Best Small Businesses and tops Bicycling Magazine's Best Companies for Cyclists. The 100% employee-owned brewery is a Platinum-level Bicycle Friendly Business as designated by the League of American Bicyclists, one of World Blu's most democratic U.S. businesses, and a Certified B Corp. In addition to Fat Tire Belgian Style Ale, New Belgium brews sixteen year-round beers: Citradelic Tangerine IPA, Fat Tire Belgian White, Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA, Voodoo Ranger 8 Hop Pale Ale, Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, The Hemperor HPA, Sour Saison, Honey Orange Tripel, Dayblazer Easygoing Ale, Tartastic Fruit Beer Series, 1554 Black Lager, Bohemian Pilsner, Abbey Belgian Style Ale, Trippel and a gluten-reduced beer, Glutiny Pale Ale. To learn more, visit NewBelgium.com and follow the brewery on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

