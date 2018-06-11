Growler USA® Taps New Markets for Development; Continues Nationwide Expansion

Growler USA is a microbrew pub dedicated to offering only 100 percent American-made craft beverages and a food menu designed and engineered to celebrate the flavors of each drink. Each location offers a variety of regional and nationally recognized beverages, and remains True to the Brew™ with up to 100 taps of craft beer, hard cider, draught wine, and hand-crafted non-alcoholic beverages such as craft root beer and kombucha tea.

The recent franchise growth brings the following new partners to the Growler USA family:



Sean Jariwala – Coming from the hospitality space, this will be the first restaurant concept owned by Jariwala. He plans to open one pub in Albuquerque, NM near the Albuquerque International Sunport in late 2019.



– Coming from the hospitality space, this will be the first restaurant concept owned by Jariwala. He plans to open one pub in near the Albuquerque International Sunport in late 2019. Greg and Laura Brown – Coming from various roles in the maritime industry, including Ship Captains and hospitality vessels, the Browns are excited to bring their experience and passion for craft beer to land by opening a Growler USA in Jeffersonville, KY . The pub is set to open in Bridgeport Commons in early fall 2018.



– Coming from various roles in the maritime industry, including Ship Captains and hospitality vessels, the Browns are excited to bring their experience and passion for craft beer to land by opening a Growler in . The pub is set to open in Bridgeport Commons in early fall 2018. Acoma Business Enterprises (ABE) – Also developing in the Albuquerque area is Acoma Business Enterprises. ABE has an extensive background in restaurant operations, and plans to open their pub in the fall of 2018 near the intersection of Unser Blvd, NW and La Morada Pl, NW in Albuquerque's rapidly developing Westside.

"As the craft beer industry continues to flourish and innovate, Growler USA is seeing immense success and demand in new markets," said John Kutac, President of Growler USA. "We're excited to bring on these franchise partners to explore new territories, and plan to continue on this path of national expansion."

Growler USA currently has 22 pubs throughout the country. Leading-edge technology that simplifies operations for franchisees is integrated into the Growler USA business model, with technology-driven programs to streamline beer monitoring operations. Locations require 2,500 to 3,000 square feet of retail space, including back-of-house operations, and no prior food or restaurant experience is needed. The total investment range to open a Growler USA pub ranges from $556,148-$895,519.

To learn more about Growler USA and its franchising opportunities, visit GrowlerUSAFranchise.com.

About Growler USA

Growler USA® – America's Microbrew Pub, launched in 2014, is a neighborhood gathering place dedicated to offering only American-made craft beverages and a menu designed to celebrate the unique flavors of uniquely American fare. Each pub has up to 100 taps of craft beer, hard cider, draught wine, and hand-crafted non-alcoholic beverages such as root beer and kombucha tea. Growler USA captures the personality of the community it serves through its decor elements, localized menu offerings, and unique draught options. For more information, visit GrowlerUSA.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit GrowlerUSAFranchise.com/

Contact: Katherine Boncher, Fishman PR, kboncher@fishmanpr.com or (847) 945-1300

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growler-usa-taps-new-markets-for-development-continues-nationwide-expansion-300661997.html

SOURCE Growler USA