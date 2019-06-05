GrowlerWerks' uKeg Nitro Brings the Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Experience Home

Nitro cold brew is a growing trend in coffee, but right now in order to enjoy the benefits of nitro-infusion consumers need to get it on tap at a coffeeshop or buy a can at the grocery store. That's not only inconvenient, but at $4-6 per pint it's pricey as well. GrowlerWerks has addressed both barriers with the uKeg Nitro—the first fully-integrated at-home nitro cold brew coffee maker and dispenser.

The uKeg Nitro uses patented technology to produce rich, creamy nitro-infused cold brew coffee for as little as $1.50 per pint—and from the convenience of your own home. GrowlerWerks founder and President, Shawn Huff, drives home the last point. "Coffee drinkers are very ritualistic, and many prefer to enjoy their morning pick-me-up at home. We knew we could take our combined 47 years of engineering and product design experience to give people the complete nitro cold brew experience without having to leave the house."

Cold brew can be made in the uKeg Nitro in 12-24 hours using biodegradable brew bags that make preparation and clean-up a breeze. When it comes to dispensing, the uKeg Nitro uses a specialized nitro-style tap and nitro gas cartridges to achieve the same cascading pour that you get from expensive draft systems in coffeeshops. The vessel's pressurization system keeps cold brew fresh for two weeks, and the vacuum insulated stainless steel keeps coffee cold all day, so you can enjoy nitro cold brew wherever life takes you.

To ensure the uKeg Nitro delivered on the coffee experience true fans expect, GrowlerWerks partnered with several prominent coffee experts to test the product, including nitro cold brew pioneer, Stumptown Coffee Roasters. Skip Colombo, Stumptown's Director of Sales – West, had this to say: "It's no secret that Stumptown knows nitro. When we tried our coffee in the uKeg Nitro, we thought it was killer!"

Marie Franklin, Director of Coffee and Education at Caffè Umbria, agrees. "We've tested the uKeg Nitro in our lab and love how it delivers Caffè Umbria cold brew coffee. The fact that you can brew and serve from the same device is convenient for any kitchen, and most importantly, the coffee tastes great!"

On June 5, 2019, GrowlerWerks is launching a Kickstarter campaign to bring the uKeg Nitro to life. Reward levels will include early-bird pricing on the uKeg Nitro, as well as bundles featuring product from their coffee partners. Funds raised will be used to place the first production order.

Rewards for backers are estimated to ship in October and November 2019, and the uKeg Nitro will be available for retail purchase in time for the 2019 holiday gift-giving season.

