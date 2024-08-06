Growlink Secures Strategic Investment from Casa Verde to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Growlink , a leading controlled environment agriculture (CEA) provider of advanced IoT controllers, sensors, and cultivation software, announced the closing of its $2 million seed financing round led by Casa Verde . Growlink's co-founders, Ted Tanner and David Holmes, have built technology companies together for 26+ years with two previous successful exits and are dedicated to creating data-driven tools that empower growers to maximize their yield with minimal resources.

For the past 10 years, Growlink has operated profitability without any external funding or debt, steadily growing its customer base to over 2,200 active locations in 35 countries. Growlink is currently utilized by a majority of US-based multi-state operators.

This fundraise will enable the company to expand its AI capabilities and enhance its third-party integration platform. This ensures that any hardware can connect to the Growlink cloud. Users will gain access to Growlink's advanced control algorithms, cultivar blueprints, and AI crop steering programs. Current integrations include Agrowtek, Trolmaster, Pulse Grow, and Aranet wireless sensors. These integrations make sophisticated cultivation technology accessible to growers of all scales, enabling them to achieve higher yields and better quality crops.

Casa Verde brings deep industry expertise and strategic guidance, having invested in the most critical solutions across the cannabis supply chain. "Growlink drives immediate ROI for underserviced cultivators and is a foundational component of any technology stack that prioritizes quality and efficiency," said Karan Wadhera, Managing Partner of Casa Verde.

"We are thrilled to partner with Casa Verde, an investor that shares our vision and passion for advancing the cannabis cultivation industry," said Ted Tanner, CEO of Growlink. "Their support will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and expanding our capabilities."

Growlink is a leading provider of advanced agricultural technology solutions designed to optimize the cultivation process for cannabis growers. The platform leverages AI and IoT technologies to deliver precise climate control, automated irrigation, nutrient delivery, and data analytics, helping growers achieve maximum efficiency and yield. For more information, visit www.growlink.ag.

Casa Verde is a venture capital firm focused on investing in innovative companies within the cannabis industry. With a deep understanding of the sector and a commitment to supporting growth and innovation, Casa Verde partners with companies that are shaping the future of cannabis.

